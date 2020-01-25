advertisement

The former captain of England became the Sky Sports commentator. After his verbal exchange with a fan, Nasser Hussain jumped into the defense of Ben Stokes.

Stokes apologized for his “unprofessional” swear words, which he had with the Wanderers after he was released in the Friday test against South Africa with disciplinary measures.

Cricket: English star Ben Stokes was caught on camera when he missed a fanatic tirade at Wanderers after being fired from South Africa.

“Come on, tell me that off the floor, you have four eyes,” Stokes seemed to be saying, according to the television footage he’d taken when he left the field and started climbing the steps that led to the dressing room.

Although Hussain did not approve of Stokes’ actions, he admitted that it is much easier to stay cool when you are not in the heat of the fight.

How @ benstokes38 reacted is unprofessional what some would say, but let’s just accept that people can show up at cricket and insult players !! ???

“You can be very cool and relaxed in a comment box, but when you just get out and someone abuses you from the sidelines, you sometimes lose the plot,” Hussain told The Mirror.

“Everyone wants a piece by Ben Stokes, good and bad. You see the other side, the bad side, if he runs away a South African fan will try and that’s part of the game. “

He will be punished and should be, but we shouldn’t accept fans who abuse players … #Stokes #SAvENG

Hussain believes Stokes needs to work harder to suppress outside noise, including the fans who insult him.

media_cameraNasser Hussain believes that Ben Stokes is an easy target for fans

However, he admitted that it is difficult to work in Test Cricket’s pressure cooker environment, especially for a player like Stokes.

“You just have to soak it up,” said Hussain.

“But it’s easy for us to say. He’s probably regretting it now. There’s no mileage. You can’t win. You have to bite your tongue.”

Originally released as a former English skipper, he defends “unprofessional” Stokes after “four-eyed scream”

