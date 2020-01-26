advertisement

English all-rounder Ben Stokes was fined by the International Cricket Council after arguing with a crowd in a test against South Africa on Friday.

Stokes was featured on television when he exchanged insults with a viewer after being caught cheaply in England’s first innings for two runs on Sunday, the opening day of Sunday’s fourth test at The Wanderers, often referred to as the “bullring”.

He was fined 15 percent of his gaming fee and received one point of failure after being charged by the ICC for a Level 1 violation of “Audible Obscenity Use.”

Stokes admitted the crime and accepted the sanction, the ICC said. He apologized a few hours after the incident while Ashley Giles, managing director of England Men’s Cricket, said other English personnel had been mistreated and had been severely convicted.

“I would like to apologize for the language that I heard on the live broadcast today after I was released. I shouldn’t have reacted that way, ”said Stokes.

“When I left the play area, I was repeatedly insulted by the crowd.

“I admit that my response was unprofessional and I sincerely apologize for the language I used, especially for the many young fans who watch the live broadcasts around the world.

“During the tests so far, the support from both fans (England and South Africa) has been excellent. An incident will not ruin such a competitive series that we want to win, ”he added.

Giles said that Stokes was not the only one to be abused and called on the stadium to increase the safety of the English team.

“In addition to this incident, our support staff were personally abused during and after the game of the day,” he said.

media_cameraBen Stokes reacts to a fan’s sleigh at The Wanderers.

“We asked the venue to improve security and management for the rest of the game so that players and staff could do their duty without provocation,” added Giles.

Stokes is the latest in a long list of players who have enjoyed themselves with spectators at the Wanderers. There is a long way from the changing rooms to the playing field next to a grass bench, which is often populated by damp spectators.

Television pictures did not show how Stokes was insulted, but how he swore in response to an obvious provocation.

