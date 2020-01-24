advertisement

World cricket player of the year, Ben Stokes, had an angry argument with a spectator after he was released on Friday, the first day of the fourth and final test against South Africa, at Wanderers Stadium.

Stokes, the standout player in a 2-1 series lead in England, stopped briefly when he left the field and seemed to challenge a spectator who was obviously insulting him after the player dropped out for two.

“Come on, tell me off the floor, you have four eyes,” Stokes said from the television footage he’d taken when he left the field and climbed the steps that led to the cloakroom.

A clip of the incident was immediately posted on social media.

The English all-rounder, who was fired for just two, could face disciplinary action because he emits an audible obscenity that is a first-level offense under the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct.

English media manager Danny Reuben said after the game that Zak Crawley, the English player who appeared at the post-game press conference, would not answer questions about the incident.

England was 192-4 at the end of the rain-shortened first day.

