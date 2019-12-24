advertisement

The English all-rounder Ben Stokes will sit on the bedside of his father Ged on Tuesday, who is in critical condition at the Johannesburg hospital.

The England and Wales cricket board said Ged Stokes, a former New Zealand rugby player, suffered a “serious illness” on Monday.

The first test of the four-game series with South Africa starts on Thursday in Centurion near Pretoria.

“The all-rounder will not attend England’s SuperSport Park training session this afternoon so he can be in his father’s bed,” the ECB statement said.

Stokes, who was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year this month after his exploits for England’s promotion to the World Cricket Championship, is an important member of the team and, as a batsman and bowler, is at the forefront of keeping the lineup balanced.

His possible absence for the test would be a major blow to an English team who had been struggling with disease in the run-up to the series in the camp. Bowlers Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad both missed warm-up games with flu. You are in a race to be fit for the first test, but have had net sessions on Sunday and Monday.

