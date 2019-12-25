advertisement

Joel Embiid had a monster game, Ben Simmon’s hot streak continued, and Philadelphia made a massive statement by annoying Milwaukee on Christmas Day (US time).

The 76ers surprised the Bucks with a 121: 109 win when they celebrated the festive season in the best possible way by handing out only their fifth defeat of the season to visitors.

Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference, but it just can’t keep up with the energy and intensity of Simmons and Co, who shot with ruthless efficiency in the first half and kept angry in the second to set a 21 three-point franchise record.

“The best win of the year for the Sixers, the worst loss of the year for the Bucks,” said an ESPN commentator.

After triple doubles and a career high of 17 assists in the Sixers’ last victory against Detroit, Simmons achieved almost the same result with 15 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists.

One of his most notable pieces came at the end of the third quarter, when he went from coast to coast and made an elegant mix of it after pulling out a textbook in which he misled his defender with a euro step.

“It is spectacular. Ben Simmons – his grip, his vision, his willingness to use this euro step and the ability to finish with his left or right hand (is fantastic), ”said ESPN commentator Doris Burke.

“How about this step?”

Under the leadership of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have established themselves as the best team in the league and have the best defensive rating, but with the relatively calm Greek freak they looked far from the outfit that dominated the season.

Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, but went 0-7 from the three-point range when the 76s simply stood away from him and encouraged him to shoot from the city center. It was a tactic that paid off when the goat’s best player missed 19 shots from the field.

Embiid was huge for Philly, scoring 31 points and collecting 11 rebounds when he starred at both ends of the course.

“It was a great win,” said Embiid. “It started on the defensive, then we hit the hardest blows, so we took the lead.

“I want to be defensive player of the year and thought I showed it tonight.

“All merits go to my teammates and my coaches. Whatever I can do is because of them. “

Originally released as Simmons, 76ers is a spectacular Christmas shock

