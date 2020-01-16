advertisement

Netflix Originals come in all sorts – original films, crime series, docu series, comedies, you name it. And now we can add peanut butter with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies to that mix. That’s because the Ben & Jerry ice cream brand works with the video streammer to produce the first original Netflix ice cream flavor that is meant to be a perfect addition to your next binge session. And, given that the pun-filled taste names are a bit of a staple from Ben & Jerry’s, that’s exactly what you get here with the name of this new streaming-themed flavor: Netflix & Chill’d.

As we noted above, the taste – whose name is a twist on the popular expression that you may have heard of but that we will not explain here if you do not have it – is peanut butter ice cream with those extra elements of pretzel swirls and Fudge Brownies. There is no official message about when it will be available to buy, but we know a few other details. It will be available in the chain stores, as well as in groceries. It will also be available in a non-dairy version.

“We worked with Netflix to make something extra special,” the company’s website announces. “And just like Netflix, there is something for everyone in this pint.”

Image source: Ben & Jerry’s

It is fitting that Ben & Jerry’s have announced this new original flavor of Netflix with a “trailer” that you can see above, and it includes nods to some of Netflix’s most popular original programs, such as Money Heist, Orange is the New Black and Big Mouth. In the same line Ben & Jerry’s decided to take this opportunity to present some recommended combinations of existing Ben & Jerry’s flavors that would fit well with certain original Netflix series. For example: “Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru” Sarah finds the Peanut Butter Cup of the brand a perfect addition to The Chef Show of Netflix.

The latter contains “an unlikely combination of ingredients [coming together] to create something better than the sum of its parts … I went to the same culinary school as [one of the hosts], so I really enjoy having him hear talking about his experiences and the chefs from whom he learned there. “

You can read more about the combinations here, but they also contain Milk & Cookies with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Phish Food with Chef’s Table; and Half Baked with Grace and Frankie.

