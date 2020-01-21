advertisement

The pirate junior is hoping for his first trip to Hershey.

KINTNERSVILLE – He knows that he cannot change the past and instead is not fooled by it.

“When you first go to high school, think about things you would like to do. One of those goals for me was to get 100 wins,” said Palisades junior wrestler Ben Haubert now. I can not help it. I injured myself in my first year and only played two matches. “

A thigh injury cost Haubert up to two games in his first season.

“It was unfortunate that Ben missed the time he spent as a newcomer,” said Palisades coach Nick LaFevre. “But that didn’t slow him down. He’s a kid who just works and always tries to improve every aspect of his wrestling. He’s the hardest worker in the room and just a student of sports. Ben is also very trainable and if you do all bringing these things together can get him over the edge. “

The edge that LaFevre speaks of is a trip to Hershey for the PIAA Class 2A State Tournament in March. Haubert reached the Northeast Regional tournament last year after finishing fourth in the districts and improved from 28 to 11.

This season he is 20-3, two of which he faced when he struggled at £ 170 and the other at 160 when he lost to incumbent Andrew Cerniglia, Notre Dame-Green Pond.

But at tournament time it will be 152. In fact, he’s already 152 and “struggled up” at the start of the season to help the team.

“I also play football (linebacker, fullback) and lost weight and wrestled where the team needed me,” said Haubert. “But I feel really good at 152. I can eat and feel strong.” I tried to lose too much weight last year and it ultimately hurt me. I will not do this again.

“I think I can do pretty well at 152 and my goal is to get to the States and get on the podium (the eight best wrestlers in every weight category earn medals). I know it will take a lot of work and I have to wrestle as best as possible in every game, but I feel ready. “

Haubert is aware of what it takes to survive at the highest level in the country. His older brother Nathan, a 2019 Palisades graduate, was a three-time PIAA state medalist and won a £ 145 state title as a junior.

“When Ben shoots all the cylinders, he’s incredibly hard,” said LaFevre. “All of our coaches will say they are sore after wrestling with him in practice. He is a Haubert and has all the stuff we have seen with Nathan about this state champion.

“It wasn’t a coincidence that Nathan won States. He peaked at the right time and he hated losing more than anyone I’ve ever met. If Ben appears on the offensive, he’s at the same level like Nathan.

“It will only be a matter of continuing to build trust and mentally dominate your opponents. He hates winning games 4-2. He wants to dominate on his feet, above and below. When he’s in his game, he can beat anyone. “

Ben Haubert is proud of his brother’s accomplishments, but wants to make a name for himself.

“What Nate did was great. If he gets well, he’ll do very well in college (Nate Haubert has a knee injury and will likely wear a red shirt at Lehigh this season), ”said Ben Haubert.

“But I don’t want to be known as Nate Hauberts brother. I want to make my own name.”

