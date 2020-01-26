advertisement

Former Indian national team captain Oinam Bembem Devi was announced on Saturday as one of the recipients of the Padma Shri Prize. Bembem Devi, who has been a standard-bearer of Indian women’s football for over two decades, was also awarded the Arjuna Prize in 2017.

Pleased with the recognition of Padma Shri, she said: “I am glad that the government has recognized the multi-year contribution to the national team of older women. I’m glad the sacrifices I’ve made for my career have led to something so big.

“When I started playing football, I had no idea about these awards. I can only remember that when I first saw a football game for women, I wanted to do something similar by representing my country, ”she said.

“I worked hard for it and when I played for the senior team, I realized that it was very difficult to win medals in football. I played for India for over 20 years and when the government recognized my contribution through the Arjuna Prize I felt satisfied, ”she added.

When she debuted in the national team in 1995 at the age of 15, Bembem applied the national colors until 2016. From 2003 she was captain of the national team and won three SAF Cup titles (2010, 2012, 2014) and two gold medals at the South Asian Games (2010, 2016). She is also the AIFF Player of the Year twice (2001, 2013).

In 2018, Bembem Eastern Sporting Union coached until the final of the Indian Women’s League. In 2019, she coached the Cheetahs of the U-17 national team at the U-17 Women’s Championship in West Bengal.

The Indian football legend believes that women’s football has grown in India, but there is room for improvement. “Women’s football in India has grown over the years and can continue to grow. When I was invited to the opening of the Indian Women’s League, I was happy to hear from the players that they inspired me.

“The more matches the players play in the IWL, the better it will be for them. Playing more matches will develop your game and increase your confidence. It’s a league with 12 teams now, but I’m sure more teams will join later, ”she said of the first football tournament for women in India.

With India hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup this year, Bembem has put its hopes on the home team. “We can expect more grassroots and women’s level development after the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India. And from what I’ve seen, the U-17 team is very busy. I think that they can qualify in the round of 16 of the World Cup. I hope the girls can adapt to the system of the new coach (Thomas Dennerby). “

