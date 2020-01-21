advertisement

Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Fees to use the Beltline and Inglewood pools will not rise beyond $ 8 pending a final council decision next month.

Both of the city’s indoor pools were projected to be victims of last summer’s $ 60 million budget cuts, but the council decided to keep the funds for two years in an effort to find a way to preserve them. During the November budget talks, the council left the door open on raising tariffs or reducing hours to meet the costs of aging facilities.

Predicting the decline of adults in pools increased from $ 6.70 to $ 8 in 2020, a change to city projects will result in an additional $ 48,000 in revenue this year.

The bureaucrats presented council priorities and the finance committee five different financing scenarios on Tuesday, ranging from keeping fees to their current level or raising them to $ 11. The committee voted to keep fees at their current $ 8 level – Coun only. Sean Chu was against it.

Yeardo year, the facilities receive about $ 600,000 in tax relief each, and even with the increase in fees, they will still operate at a loss.

They formed. Gian-Carlo Carra, whose neighborhood 9 includes the Inglewood pool, said the rise in price to swim beyond $ 8 just didn’t make much difference at the end of the facilities.

Inglewood Pool is one of two city pools that were put up for closure until council gave them a temporary reinstatement.

“If we raised it to $ 9 we would get another $ 12,000. These are intangible for pools running in black or red, “he said.

“If you raise prices, the people who use it can stop using it, and the problem is not that people are using it,” he said.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi has described the next two years as a “use-or-lose-it” situation for the pools, which Carra repeated on Tuesday.

“Rather than mess around the upper bounds of people’s willingness to pay any real savings or money, the council said, ‘That’s ridiculous. Let’s just keep it at $ 8 and let’s really work on it business plan. “”

The council will look at options for operating and marketing models for both pools later this year.

