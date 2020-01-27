advertisement

A mother of three from Derbyshire turned her ex-husband’s record collection into kitchen floors in an act of revenge for their acrimonious separation.

Sonia Barton, 47, from Belper, decided to renovate her kitchen after living at home for 13 years.

As part of the transformation, she opted for an unusual decorative touch in the form of her ex-husband’s vinyl record collection which is now part of the kitchen floor.

The children’s animator said, “Some of them are from my ex-husband. It amuses me, it makes me laugh every time I walk into the kitchen and see them.

“Each section is lined with small tiles because I didn’t want to do everything at once to be able to use my kitchen.”

The collection, including records from Dire Straits, Jets Yazz, Hands Up, Showaddywaddy and Paper Lace, was left by ex-husband Jason Burt after a hostile divorce.

He told Mail Online, “I’m not saying anything. I haven’t had a reaction to it.”

Barton estimates she spent around £ 2,500 on the project, the most expensive part of which was to buy 5,000 miniature flower buds that make up part of the soil.

The mother of three said, “I love DIY and I love color, so it just changed. I originally wanted to make records on the floor when I was married, but my husband era didn’t like the idea so as soon as we split up, I decided to do it.

“It was a labor of love for me. I started it over a year ago and spent evenings and weekends working on it.”

The plan saw the light in October 2018 when she decided to completely renovate the kitchen, installing new flooring, worktops, doors, drawers, a dashboard and an architrave.

Ms. Barton said: “I bought myself a table saw and I made the drawers myself from planks. I made all the doors and the drawers. I love the bright colors, I so decided to paint the doors.

“I spent centuries looking at the tiles and I didn’t find what I liked, so I brought solid white tiles. I then cut them and put some resin on them.

“The worktops were an ebay affair that I was able to set up with the help of a friend.

“For the floor, I bought the buttons, then I added parts and discs. I stuck them on the floor and put a resin on them.

“The buds were the hardest part, they took hours and hours and hours and there are thousands of tiny flower buds on the floor, they’re all different.”

Her family and friends were all amazed at the food.

She said, “Most of my friends have seen it over and over. Some people have seen pictures of it and said it was a little crazy but they said it worked when they walked in and l ‘ve seen. and that reflects me.

“It’s a hard-wearing kitchen, so it should last forever. I feel happy to be right in it. Going inside makes me smile, no matter how I feel. It lifts your soul.”

