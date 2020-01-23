advertisement

Belper was named as having the best shopping street in England during a lavish ceremony in Edinburgh.

Great British High Street judges celebrated the city and its Love Belper group, even granting “hero” status to its leader, Laura Armstrong.

The ceremony brochure read: “Using the hashtag #lovebelper, visitors can enjoy virtual storefronts in this UNESCO World Heritage city, including The Pumpkin Trail, Bunny Hop and Fiver Fest.

“Many companies have been trained as Belper ambassadors and all have committed to support breastfeeding.

“The stores have also been audited for their accessibility. Declaring a climate emergency, the city has implemented initiatives such as a Sharing Not Wasting project and the new Repair Café.

“Last summer, Belper organized its first Pride event.”

The brochure adds that Laura is: “Founder and president of the committee (Love Belper), Laura is a tireless ambassador for Belper’s heritage, she also has her own shop, runs a cleaning business and has two small children.

“Thanks to Laura’s drive and passion, Love Belper achieved incredible things in its first year, including events to attract new people to business, improvements in accessibility and inclusiveness, social media campaign, etc. ”

At an awards ceremony in Edinburgh, Mid Derbyshire MPP Pauline Latham hailed the city as “a fabulous example of what can be done to keep the main street alive if people work together”.

She also congratulated the Love Belper team, who also attended the event, saying: “The Love Belper team, led by Laura, has put in so much effort and rightly reap the rewards.”

