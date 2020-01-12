advertisement

The New Years bells were still ringing in my ears when my nephew announced that we were to climb Naver Rock.

There is a magnificent pike at the top overlooking Naver Bay, which was well worth the climb to take away the festive spider webs.

Of course, I took out my phone for the compulsory photo for social media and went to use one of my favorite tourist tags #VentureNorth, and there in predictatext as the hashtag of the day on Twitter was #Veganuary!

I was brought straight back to reality and to the difficult struggle that our livestock industry faces on many fronts.

The current anti-meat agenda of the media and television is hard to miss.

This is everywhere you turn and this week’s offer on channel 4 of Apocalypse Cow: How Meat Killed the Planet, by George Monbiot, is another slap for the industry.

Of course, we are responding with the correction of misinformation and the positive benefits of animal production in temperate and budding countries like Scotland.

However, it seems to us that we are continually on our backs, no matter how many nutritionists claim that eating meat as part of a healthy, well-balanced diet is excellent for our iron, B12 and vitamin levels D relative to plants. regimes.

The Highland Cattle of Ardbhan, which aired last week on BBC Alba, was one of the best programs I have watched in a very long time.

It made me laugh, cry and think about what we do as farmers and cultivators, and will show what a small TV station can do on a shoestring budget.

It was also a shining example of the positive impact that livestock can have on the environment, biodiversity, rural economies and communities.

It embodies the production of low impact beef with a high environmental impact on land and wildlife.

This was clearly demonstrated when cattle returned to the island of Vallay, which was quickly followed by the welcome sight of threatened corn sputum in the improved habitats created by cattle grazing.

Wouldn’t it be great if the brilliant and hardworking MacDonald family, with their herd of naturally raised Highland cattle from North Uist, be released to the public across the UK?

What an opportunity to dispel the negativity and the myths that currently surround agriculture and animal husbandry.

As an industry, we are great at talking to each other, but all lines of communication must be directed to the consumers of the foods we currently grow and produce.

Without preaching and without being pious, we must tell the story of seasonality, sustainability, traceability, biodiversity and the positive impact that agriculture and culture can have on the environment and communities in which we live and work.

On a personal level, I would like to see how the famous George Monbiot would fare if he were placed in a room with Ena Macdonald, 79, founder of the Ardbhan herd of Highland cattle.

I suspect that the wise lady of the country would be too much for the man of the south.

