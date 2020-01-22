advertisement

Hector Bellerin marked his return from Arsenal with a dramatic late goal for the 10-man Gunners when they saved a highly competitive 2-2 against Chelsea.

After six weeks with a thigh injury, Bellerin, who was named captain of the game by Mikel Arteta, rolled home from 18 meters three minutes before the end after Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had won the game for the blues.

Chelsea took the lead in the 28th minute when Jorginho scored a penalty after David Luiz was shown a red card when he returned to Stamford Bridge for trying to save Shkodran Mustafi against Tammy Abraham for a loose pass.

Arsenal was good at staying in the game, and after Gabriel Martinelli canceled the start, Bellerin made sure Chelsea were short after Azpilicueta’s volley in the 84th minute.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was up early and after Abraham sent a header too close to Bernd Leno, he hit the crossbar when he rolled the ball from the left wing.

The Blues scored the goal they deserved when Abraham lunged for Mustafi’s loose pass and rounded Leno before he was defeated by David Luiz. Jorginho coolly shot the penalty in the lower right corner.

Arteta remixed his backpack instead of using a replacement, and Chelsea struggled to stay on top.

Martinelli punished the blues in the 63rd minute. He clung to Mustafi’s header game from a corner, sped out of his own half and, after the costly slip from N’Golo Kante, placed a relaxed finish behind Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea pushed late for a winner and thought they had it when Azpilicueta Hudson-Odois flank stabbed Leno past the nearby post.

However, the Gunners struck back quickly when Bellerin entered Abraham, who appeared to be struggling with an injury after slipping into the hoarding at the other end and leading the ball into the lower left corner.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi had the chance to score all three points for Frank Lampard’s men.

What does it mean? Blues is still fighting at home

Stamford Bridge used to be a fortress for Chelsea, but it has been difficult to achieve positive results on home soil this season. A frustrating tie with the Gunners means they have won only two of their last six Premier League home games.

Things have to go fast with the other top 4 players, Manchester United and Tottenham, who are next to travel to West London.

Martinelli more than a capable substitute?

A three-game ban for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it look like Arsenal were fighting for goals, but Martinelli scored in the two games the Gabonese international missed. He was the first 18-year-old to play consecutive games for the Gunners since Nicolas Anelka in January 1998, and deserves to keep his place when Aubameyang returns.

Mustafi a mess

It got a lot more difficult than it should have been for Arsenal because Mustafi had a painful back pass in the first half. He may have ended the game with support from Martinelli’s lung explosion, but the Gunners can’t count on him as a central defender in the long run.

Key facts about Opta

– Chelsea lost more points to Arsenal in the Premier League than any other team in the competition (33).

– Arsenal only had two shots on goal in this game.

– The Gunners showed more red cards in the Premier League against Chelsea than against any other team in the competition (8).

– Arsenal scored four Premier League goals against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – three of which were scored by full-backs (Nigel Winterburn 1997, Sylvinho 2000 and Bellerin).

David Luiz was the second player to be eliminated from the Premier League against Chelsea in December 1995 after Vinnie Jones.

What’s next?

The fourth round of the FA Cup is on the program. Chelsea will travel to Hull City on Saturday and Arsenal to Bournemouth on Monday.

