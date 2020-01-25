advertisement

Photos of Bellator 238 fighting at the Inglewood Forum, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photos by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Cris Cyborg, blue, defeats featherweight champion Julia Budd, red, of TKO and becomes new champion at Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Cris Cyborg, blue, defeats featherweight champion Julia Budd, red, of TKO and becomes new champion at Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Darrion Caldwell, red, defeats Adam Borics Blue by being submitted to Round 1 of the Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarter Finals Bout at Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily.) News / SCNG)

Juan Archuleta, blue, defeats Henry Corrales, red, by decision during Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Sergio Pettis, red, reacts after defeating Alfred Khashakyan, blue, in the first round at Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Sergio Pettis, red, defeats Alfred Khashakyan, blue, over the first round of submissions at Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Sergio Pettis, red, lands on the way to a first round of submissions at Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020, a hard right on the head of Alfred Khashakyan, blue. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News (SCNG)

Raymond Daniels, red, defeated Jason King, blue, over TKO during Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Emilee King, blue, defeats Ava Knight, red, by filing the first round at Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Aaron Pico, red, defeats Daniel Carey, blue, by knockout during Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Aaron Pico, left, defeats Daniel Carey during Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

AJ Agazarm, red, defeats Adel Altamimi, blue, by presenting the third round during Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Curtis Millender, red, defeated Moses Murrietta, blue, over the judge’s decision during Bellator 238 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, January 25, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

