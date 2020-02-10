advertisement

Bella Thorne showed off her sweet side tonight at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

The actress opted for a blushing satin dress by Antonio Grimaldi with a shaped neckline and an asymmetrical hem with feather trim.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

CREDIT: Shutterstock

She matched the dress with her tapered centrifugal pumps from Le Silla. The silhouette covered half of her foot, with the two sides exposing her flattering bow.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heidi Klum appeared in a striking animal-print dress by Jean-Paul Gaultier with aquazzura pumps hidden under the long hem.

Heidi Klum at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party, February 9, 2020.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also present at the special screening was Emily Hampshire, who had a high-low moment on “Schitt’s Creek” and combined her Miu Miu brogues with an affordable glitter set from Zara. The blazer costs $ 119, but is currently on sale for $ 26, while the shorts are available for retail at $ 40 at a current special price of $ 8.

Emily Hampshire at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party, February 9, 2020.

CREDIT: Stewart Cook / Shutterstock

