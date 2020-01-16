advertisement

Known for her effortlessly cool street style, Bella Hadid showed a fashionable look on the streets of Paris last night with the chunkiest sneakers.

The 23-year-old was seen wearing a white scoop neck t-shirt and mustard-yellow Leo Gaia trousers made of imitation snakeskin. She was wearing a beige jacket over it.

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s Li-Ning sneakers.

The “It” girl chose sneakers from the lively Chinese label Li-Ning. Hadid chose the brand’s White Furious Rider Ace 1.5, one of Li-Ning’s best-selling silhouettes. The shoes have a molded foam midsole, rubber outsole and leather and mesh upper. White hardware emphasizes the look. The model is currently in stock at Ssense.com and can be purchased for $ 167 (26% off).

connected

Li-Ning White Furious Rider Ace 1.5

Li-Ning was founded in 1989 by the retired Chinese gymnast with the same name. The company has been successful through a number of high-profile partnerships, including a lifetime contract with former NBA star Dwayne Wade, which has the signature “Way of Wade. “

Hadid completed her look with gold earrings, a Louis Vuitton necklace, and brown sunglasses.

Hadid’s shoe selection is ahead of Li-Ning’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s Show, which will take place on January 18 at Center Pompidou. The label’s fall collection features vintage video games, Chinese porcelain, and a range of urban characters. It will also debut a capsule in collaboration with martial arts legend Jackie Chan.

Hadid probably has a number of PFW men’s events on the program. Today, January 16, she appeared in the front row of the Louis Vuitton men’s show. The supermodel was wearing a bold blue set with a brown coat and black heels for the occasion.

Bella Hadid on the way to the Louis Vuitton men’s show in Paris on January 16.

