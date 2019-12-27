advertisement

Isabella Khair Hadid, better known as Bella Hadidsurprised her followers with her last contribution to the network of hearts.

The American model enjoyed a nice Christmas party with their loved ones, as we can see in the pictures the summit hung on their networks.

Well, the striking thing about the Christmas cards is that Gigi Hadid’s sister What remained was the winter outfit she was wearing.

Have not you seen it? Dressed in wide red warm clothing to protect against the cold, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend delighted her followers in the photography network.

In addition, the celebrity was with huge white boots and a headband in the shape of a reindeer antler. OH MY GOD!

As expected, news from fans of Bella Hadid Soon she appeared: “Another wild and crazy Christmas party.”

“How beautiful this woman is”, “You are unique”, “I love that she doesn’t strive to be pretty and is just as perfect”, “A bomb”, “Congratulations bombón”, “You are very pretty Bella “, Or” Everything looks good for you, “are some of the posts that can be read on the young woman’s website.

