Bella Hadid today led the star-studded crowd of arrivals at Dior Hommes Fall 20 Show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old opted for a completely black ensemble with a freshly cut bangs. She wore a structured puff coat with a zipper over a turtleneck and black trousers with silver gloves.

Bella Hadid arrives for the Dior Homme Fall 20 show during Paris Fashion Week.

CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s Nike sneakers.

CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet Hadid made a wise decision to secure the cobblestone streets: all black Nike Air Force 1 Low; The style costs $ 90 at Nike.com.

Nike Air Force 1 07

CREDIT: Nike

Hadid was also joined by supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lila. Kate went to the office in a blazer over a white button-down and black skinny jeans with a Dior bag and set of black ankle boots, while her 17-year-old daughter chose a Dior blouse with dark jeans and a set of laces Dior high-top Sneakers.

Kate Moss arrives for the Dior Homme Fall 20 show during Paris Fashion Week.

CREDIT: Splash News

Lila Moss comes to the Dior Homme autumn exhibition during Paris Fashion Week.

The mother-daughter duo followed Cara Delevigne, who arrived in a shimmering suit with exposed bra and black leather lace-up boots.

Cara Delevingne comes to the Dior Homme autumn exhibition during Paris Fashion Week.

CREDIT: Splash News

Robert Pattinson maintained the show’s dark colors and wore a black leather jacket over a black t-shirt. Courtney Love also got the same memo as on a gray satin blouse and black pants with black sheer pumps.

Robert Pattinson arrives for the Dior Homme Fall 20 show during Paris Fashion Week.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Courtney Love arrives for the Dior Homme Fall 20 show during Paris Fashion Week.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

