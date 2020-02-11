advertisement

At an Oscar de la Renta show, you can always rely on an exaggerated evening dress. But the fall collection that was shown Monday night in NYFW was particularly fantastic and ended with a finale look in which Bella Hadid wore a fuchsia feather cap.

Hadid at the finale of the Oscar de la Renta autumn show.

The runway show was worth 9:00 p.m. Time window and subsequent delay in which guests sat and waited for almost 30 minutes in the halls of the New York Public Library. The collection opened with day looks that included a range of boots – the first for the brand for some time.

A pair of white knee-high knee boots had a black racing stripe on the side, which turned out to be the only sporty detail of the night. There was also a tweed boot in the same silhouette that matched a girlish suit with a full mini skirt. Coupled with a few voluminous dresses and skirts, there were also a number of over the knee boots (some made of patent leather, others made of velvet) with practical flat rubber soles.

Kitten high heel boots with stripe detail at Oscar de la Renta Fall ’20.

Patent leather over the knee boots with flat rubber soles have been combined with a floral skirt and knitted sweater to create a chic gardener look for Oscar de la Renta Fall ’20.

Velvet over the knee boots with flat rubber soles paired with an embellished mini dress behind the scenes at Oscar de la Renta in the fall of ’20.

The undeniable highlight of the night, however, were the brand’s characteristic evening dresses. Feathered, gilded or colored with voluminous features, the evening’s parade is praised by an audience that looked skeptical (and tired) at the beginning of the show.

A feathered skirt with cut out sandals.

Cut-out sandals with crystal embellishments in the Oscar de la Renta autumn ’20.

One of the best shoes of the night was worn by model Candice Swanepoel, who ran across the library’s marble floor in a black velvet dress with a plunging neckline and crystal jewelry collar. She wore a pair of trompe-l’oeil-cut sandals that snaked like a snake around her foot and ankle.

Candice Swanepoel at Oscar de la Renta in the fall

Cut out sandals.

The evening wear also included another version of the dress that Scarlett Johansson wore at the Oscars on Sunday evening. this in a classic black tulle.

A black version of the Oscar de la Renta dress that Scarlett Johansson wore at the Oscars.

