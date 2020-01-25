advertisement

Bella Hadid wore a comfortable ensemble yesterday when she returned to New York City.

The 23-year-old model was spotted by JFK at the airport wearing a dark blue, brown and maroon sweater and a matching brown baseball cap. She styled these cozy pieces with dark jeans and a Prada Denim Boston Bag. She embellished the look with an Eli Halili Moonstone ring.

As footwear, Hadid wore a classic pair of plain black Chelsea boots. The shoes seem to have a suede upper and wide rubber bands on the sides as well as a drawn rubber sole. T

These boots are probably the same pair of shoes that the model saw twice outside the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris. At first she was wearing a gray pinstripe suit and a contrasting yellow top. The next day she was seen wearing brown pants, a printed earth-colored top, and a brown jacket with a furry collar while styling the same shoes.

The 23-year-old made the rounds at Paris Men’s Fashion Week and opted for a completely black ensemble with a freshly cut bangs to sit in the front row with Dior Homme. She wore a structured puff coat with a zipper over a vegan leather shirt jacket from The Very Warm, a turtleneck sweater and black trousers with silver gloves. Hadid wore the all-black Nike Air Force 1 Low on her feet; The style costs $ 90 at Nike.com.

