Brandon Maxwell’s shows are always in a good mood – the shake-shake burgers and cocktails in small cups seem to help. But this season, the star designer brought real cheerleaders from Netflix’s new hit show “Cheer” to bring things to life even more on his New York Fashion Week show on Saturday night.

Bella Hadid and every other model shown on the runway received applause from Gabi Butler and Lexis Brumback, two cheerleaders from Navarro College, a team that is currently part of the new documentaries. No matter how professional Hadid was, he didn’t succumb to the girls’ cheers, but many other models smiled as they passed the two in the front row.

The jubilee seemed to be a strange accessory for Maxwell’s elegant robes and the setting for the American Museum of Natural History (the designer worked with the NYC institution to create the final red robe that will be shown in the upcoming exhibition The Nature of Color becomes). But high-low has long been the designer’s approach to creating a runway show. The refreshments mentioned above often accompany country melodies, ball gowns, big hair and soft runway carpets as well as a final walk in which not only Maxwell but his entire design and seamstress team takes part.

The flourishes are also purely American, which is why the cheer cameo felt right – “Varsity Blues” meets “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”. This unique combination could also be seen in the current fashion, which featured both chiffon robes and western-influenced leather knees – the latter are a convincing argument for Maxwell to enter the shoe business.

