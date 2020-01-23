advertisement

Belarus started importing oil from Norway on January 21 after Russia, its primary oil supplier, stopped delivering earlier this month.

Belarusian state oil company Belneftekhim said its subsidiary bought 80,000 tons of crude oil from Norway, which is expected to be delivered to the country’s refineries by rail in the next few days.

advertisement

Importing oil from alternative sources is more expensive for Belarus than cheap Russian supplies. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sees this as an important message for the Kremlin, Valery Karbalevich, a political analyst at the Minsk-based Strategia Think Tank, told The Associated Press.

“Lukashenko sends a clear signal to the Kremlin that he is ready to tighten his belt but is not ready to become a Russian governor,” said Karbalevich.

Russia stopped supplying its post-Soviet neighbor with oil after December 31. The two nations had not renegotiated an agreed oil price for this year in lengthy negotiations to deepen the integration of their economies.

The Russian suspension did not affect oil transportation from Belarus to Europe or the supply of natural gas, but Belarus, which depends on Russia for more than 80 percent of its total energy needs.

Russia resumed limited deliveries to Belarus on January 4, but Lukashenko promised to look for alternative oil suppliers.

Lukashenko admitted on Tuesday: “There is currently no alternative for all oil deliveries from Russia.” Belarus must diversify and work to import no more than 40 percent of the oil it needs from Russia.

The field center of the Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea west of Stavanger, Norway, on January 7, 2020. (Carina Johansen / NTB Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images)

“We should import another 30 percent from the Baltic States and the remaining 30 percent from Ukraine,” said Lukashenko at a government meeting.

The Kremlin has recently increased pressure on Belarus by increasing energy prices and cutting subsidies. It is argued that Belarus should accept greater economic integration if it wants to continue to conserve energy resources at Russian domestic prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held two rounds of talks with Lukashenko in December, but was unable to agree on closer ties and oil and gas prices.

Putin said Russia is not ready to “subsidize” energy supplies without greater economic integration with Belarus. Lukashenko insisted that he would not sign the integration until the oil and gas supply problems were resolved.

The talks raised fears in Belarus that the Kremlin is planning to form a unified state with Belarus to keep Putin in power long after his term in 2024. Lukashenko has repeatedly rejected the idea, saying that Belarus would never become part of Russia.

By Yuras Karmanau

advertisement