Belarus beat the Netherlands 3-2 in The Hague. Russia also had to go the distance as they defeated Romania 3-2 in Cluj-Napoca.

Spain beat Japan aponia 3-1. Switzerland defeated Canada, Belgium defeated Kazakhstan, and Slovakia defeated Britain, all 3-1. In Florianopolis, Germany beat Brazil 4-0 in warm conditions.

In April, in Budapest, they are competing in the 12-team final of the already qualified Australian, French, Czech and Hungarian teams.

The final place was to be decided later on Saturday in Everett, Washington, where the United States, led by Serena Williams, who also boasts Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in her squad, began the second day with a leading Latvia 2. 0:

In The Hague, Sabalenka opened the day, beating Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-4. It was a remarkable match for a Belarusian skipper who seemed to start crying after winning easily.

“It wasn’t the best tennis for me,” Sabalenko said.

When Arantza Rus defeated the Fourth Love Opening Set, and Alijaxandra Sasnovich withdrew from the next rubber with a simple dispensing wrist injury, Belarus seemed doomed.

Sasunovich somehow fought back to win 0-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Then in front of the noisy home crowd, Sabalenka and Sasnovich fronted the team to take advantage of Bertens and Demi Shur, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8).

The irritating decision was strained, Belarus went 5-2, but when Sabalenko won tomorrow, he was called on to stop. The Belarussians then each defeated the game score by pre-messaging the net. Bertens saved one more before the pressure was reported, and he was expecting a double fault for losing the game.

In another tie, the Russians Anna Blinkova and Anna Kalinskaya had less stress, as they beat Jacqueline Adina Christian and Elena Gabriella Ruiz 6-3, 6-2.

Cristiano just hosted the hosts, beating Veronica Kudermetova 7-5, 6-3 in the last single.

Spain is extremely strong

Cartagena’s double Grand Slam champion Osaka replaces Curium Nara in the opposite single after a complete loss by mistake the previous day. Nara lost 6-1 to Carla Suarez Navarro, 6-3, as Spain won 3-0.

“We wanted to be in Budapest so much and we’re there, so I’m really happy,” said 31-year-old Suarez Navarro, who plans to retire this year.

In Bratislava, Heather Watson looked to Britain for a 6-0, 7-5 win over Slovakia’s Rebekah Sramkova, but Anna Carolina Schmidlova beat Harriet Dart 7-5, 6-3.

Darth, who had lost three horrors that lasted nearly three hours in the evening, sat on his chair and wept in frustration.

Leyla Anne Fernandez, who is 185th in the city of Bill, Switzerland, defeated Belinda Benich, fifth, to retain their games in Canada 6-2, 6-7.

Junior Il Teichman then ended the victory over Switzerland by beating Gabriella Dabrowski 6-3, 6-4.

“He really deserved to win,” Benchic said. “He’s already a great player at 17 years old.”

Belgian passion

Belgium defeated both in the singles match to defeat Kazakhstan in front of a home crowd in Kortrijk.

Elise Mertens defeated Julia Putintseva 6-1, 7-6 (7/1), and veteran Kirsten Flipkens defeated Farina Diyas 6-3, 6-4. Stadium here in Belgium, Mertens said.

“So you really need to charge it.” Germany finished 4-0 in Brazil’s Florianopolis with a tie that did not feature the last singles. Germany did not remove the set, but star Laura Sigmund said victory was hard work.

“Maybe sometimes it seems easier than it was,” he said. “We have almost no German fans except our box, so it’s not easy. Also the weather … it was very hot for us. “

