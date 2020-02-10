advertisement

For the second year in a row, the Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences neglected to name a woman for her award for best director. As the Oscars approach, Malika Favre’s latest cover is a bit of a fix. Favre, an artist based in London, recently spoke to us about her favorite films, her process and the link between her work and cinema.

You live in Europe. Are you paying attention to the Oscars? What do you think are the differences between American and European film culture?

I watch the Oscars from afar, as I do with the Cannes Film Festival. I find the rewards somewhat predictable. As for European and American cinema, the societies are quite distinct, and this is reflected in the films. For me, cinema concerns the human condition. A part is universal and a cultural part. When a film transcends cultural differences, it becomes a big cinema.

Do you see a link between illustration and cinema?

There is a strong link, and it is even stronger in my case because I approach the illustration from a very cinematic angle. I grew up without a television and going to the movies was an exciting weekly event. It also had a major influence on the way I compose and illuminate my images. As a child, I watched the classics with my parents; I was fascinated by the film noir and the old Hollywood films. There is a certain quality in black and white films – a particular grain and a deep contrast – which has shaped my way of working.

Favre created these DVD Criterion covers for Almodovar films in 2015 and 2017. Courtesy of Malika Favre

How do you cut a complex object, like a camera, into a few simple shapes?

I am looking for many different models and trying to find the essential components for an object, such as a lens. But I’m also looking for more evocative elements – a coil, for example – that can transport us to another era. The cover is a tribute to the films I loved when I was a child, but this time, our heroine is behind the camera rather than in front of her.

What is the best film you’ve seen this year?

So far, “Parasite”, by Bong Joon-ho. But, if I had to choose an Oscar winner from the past two years, it should be “Moonlight”. It is such a beautiful and sensual film, and it uses a lot of color and light.

