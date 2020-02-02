advertisement

Ron Manalastas from West Ranch and Sean DeLong from Canyon, two long-time college basketball coaches in the region, had to quit the midseason last month after disgruntled parents formulated plans to remove them.

Granada Hills Charter’s Don Loperena could be the third basketball coach to be removed from college within two months after an anonymous email to the school administration complained about Loperena’s coaching. The future of Loperena has yet to be decided as the school continues its investigation. He didn’t coach the Highlanders’ two league games last week.

It shows that parents have too much power over the fate of coaches – in any sport – and it sends the wrong message to high school athletes. Trainers are “at will” employees. There is no union for high school coaches, which means that a school – private or public – has no reason to remove a coach. The problem can be how the trainer trains, wins and loses, or of course something more serious.

Parents not only carry coaches down, but some don’t even notice that they put enormous pressure on their own child. The countless tweets, highlight videos, news and social media posts for your athlete do not help.

If an athlete does not have a 30-point game or does not drive to the car with a smile after training, the trainer will be held responsible. Some parents may not understand that an athlete who does not want to share their training day with you is because the athlete does not want to disappoint you, mom and dad.

News Flash: Uni-Sport can bring challenges. Isn’t that what high school athletics is for? Introduce young people to the basics of life? Be punctual, respectful, work hard, work with others and never give up if things don’t go your way.

In what adult scenario can a small group of people complain to a boss or supervisor and have them removed so that their cube can be placed at the window?

Not everything can go in your direction.

While allegations against Loperena appear on social media, it is possible that no parent or player has personally contacted him first and has instead gone straight to the administration. This is the equivalent of making a complaint to the manager of the company beyond your line manager – we all know that this is bad practice.

Everyone wants to win, of course, but removing a trainer in the off-season doesn’t help, nor does it send the right message to budding teenagers who need to learn that keeping a seasonal commitment is still important.

No trainer is perfect. No teacher is perfect. No boss is perfect. No parent is perfect either.

The role of a university trainer has changed drastically in the past 15 years. An exercise plan and a thirst to shape young people are no longer enough. It is an unrealistic expectation that high school coaches will award a scholarship to any college-going player. The same player who can’t dribble with his left hand or miss at least one workout a week has a wildly anticipated parent in tow.

The expectations of some high school parents are higher than the potential of their sports students. Sometimes a parent does not realize that they want school success more than the athlete.

But that’s hard to see if every child now has a personal trainer and coach to lead the bronze team for 17 and under because the athlete is not good enough to play on the platinum or gold team.

Spending countless dollars on personal training promotes a feeling of wrong athlete and parent skills that the high school coach may not be able to match. This usually leads to a transfer. This year, however, it appears that the coach has been removed.

The CIF worked through the transfer papers this year, making it more difficult for athletes to switch from school to school. Are we starting to see a trend in coach removal six months later? I hope that these three cases are an anomaly and that the transfer era does not turn into an era in which more parents remove coaches out of their own displeasure.

When was the last time you saw a proud parent of a sports student who posted a testimonial on Twitter? Never.

