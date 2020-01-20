advertisement

The crisis facing the British Columbia forest industry is intensifying as markets collapse, the mill closes and a strike involving 3,000 forest workers enters its seventh month.

Multiple threats are deeper than the 2008 global meltdown and could rival the damage done by the 1980s BC recession, by setting off a massive restructuring of the industry, says one insider who is hearing from many on the verge of financial collapse.

“There’s a whole bunch of things going around that are causing a whole world of harm to people working in this industry,” said David Elstone, the executive director for B.C. Truck Logistics Association.

“Many people say this is worse than 2008. In 2008, the industry was in a state of disrepair, but so was the rest of the world in a state of disrepair with the global financial crisis.”

Other factors hitting the BC forest industry now include lower timber prices, less demand from Asian markets, US tariffs, high cost structures, government tariffs or impasse levels, shortages of timber supply, mill closures in BC interiors and strikes on Vancouver Island, he said.

“Time will hopefully end the strike,” Elstone said. “Time will hopefully help us recover markets.”

At the end of last year, Ministry of Finance budget numbers revealed that forest revenue was down 11 percent and projected harvest volumes of 46 million cubic meters were the lowest in years.

Among the closures of the mill was Forest Mosaic Management on Vancouver Island, which announced an early winter closure of timber harvesting operations, leaving 2,000 people jobless.

About 175 workers at a mill owned by Tolko Industries in Kelowna lost their jobs with the permanent closure of the operation on January 8. Last year the permanent closure of the Canfor mill in Vavenby, north of Kamloops, resulted in the loss of 172 community jobs by about 700 people.

Elstone said he heard from many forest industry contractors at the recent annual Loggers Association convention, who are struggling to make ends meet, especially those on Vancouver Island, where the strike has hit hard.

“It goes far beyond the 3,000 workers affected,” he said. “My membership, the contractors, employs most of the workers. It goes to tire shops, traders, grocery stores.”

Prime Minister John Horgan spoke at congress Thursday, saying the government would provide $ 5m in available credit to help contractors at risk of losing their equipment due to the strike.

He said he was aware that many of the contractors have been unable to work since last July when the strike began between Western Forest Products and members of the steel processors union.

Horgan cited the challenges facing the B.C. forestry industry, including U.S. duties in B.C. softwood exports, mill closures in the Interior, two consecutive fire seasons and ongoing structural changes in the industry. But he said the strike remains deeply troubling.

“The elephant in the room is quite clear to everyone here,” Horgan said. “A seven-month hiatus is unprecedented in B.C. history. If you haven’t made a dollar since July, I can’t say much that it will provide you with comfort except that we are actually together.”

Horgan said he has contacted the company and the merger and firmly suggested that they negotiate a solution. He said he expected a move next week, but did not elaborate.

The company said in a statement Friday that it is expecting contact from brokers in the dispute.

“Western is doing all we can to reach a mutually beneficial solution with the USW,” the statement said. “We continue to take our lead from the brokers, Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers, and we are looking forward to the next steps.”

Elstone said the Loggers Truck Association praised Horgan’s appearance at the convention.

“Being there he demonstrated that he is concerned himself,” Elstone said. “He said that what is going on with the length of the strike is unacceptable. I will give credit to the Prime Minister for showing a strong emotion and trying to reach out and show some empathy for the people now suffering with their livelihoods. dealing with the strike and crisis of the forestry industry in general. “

Opposition Liberals critic John Rustad also attended the congress and said the prime minister’s speech did not give much relief to contractors facing financial difficulties.

“They are frustrated. They are angry,” he said. “They want to work and they are not working. They are financially stressed out. It was probably the most ardent convention of truck cutters I have attended in all the years I have gone to them.”

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

