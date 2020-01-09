advertisement

Former outstanding Boynton Beach High Lamar Jackson will lead the Baltimore Ravens in a division round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday

Before Lamar Jackson launched an NFL MVP campaign that revolutionized football’s premier position, former Boynton Beach High head coach Rick Swain had imagined what Jackson could be.

“I knew I had something special after the first practice session,” said Swain.

In fact, Swain knew what he had after just one outstanding game.

“We used a Wing-T shotgun … we had an option we called the weak side, away from the strength of your wing,” said Swain. “We played the play that day and we let it go, and when he put his foot in the ground and remained untouched in that one piece, I just looked at my offensive coordinator … and told him we did it change the offense immediately. “

So that’s what they did.

Dan Start, Boynton Beach’s offensive coordinator at the time, knew of a program run by a Michigan trainer called “Muskegon Gun Offense.”

The tigers installed the offensive, put the ball in Jackson’s hands and let him go to work.

In a period of two years from 2013 to 2014 Boynton Beach prevailed with 21: 4 and prevailed against the opponent with 536 points. Meanwhile, Jackson collected 2,263 yards, 1,624 yards and 53 touchdowns.

“We weren’t lucky enough to get past Miami Central in the playoffs, but we pretty much devastated everyone else,” said Swain.

Seven years later, as Jackson prepares to lead the Baltimore Ravens into the Tennessee Titans game on Saturday, he has become one of the best quarterbacks in professional football.

Lamar is late

Jackson’s rise to the royal family of football happened in the not too distant past when he was only 23 and left a lasting impression in the football landscape of the district. As great as it may be – Jackson became the county’s first and only Heisman second-year winner in Louisville – his high school football trip had a late start.

As a sophomore student, Jackson wasn’t even on a high school soccer team. The teenager attended Santaluces High School until the end of his sophomore year before moving to Boynton Beach High School.

What would follow Jackson’s transfer would be two of the most dominant seasons in the history of the county and a cyclone of success for the Boynton Beach program.

Double dominance of threats

Jessie Hester has seen a host of talented players. Prior to his high school coaching career, Hester was an outstanding employee of Glades Central and Florida State who had a 10-year NFL career at Receiver.

Even for Hester, Jackson stood out.

“As a coach, he was really the first child you were afraid of,” said Hester, a former coach from Glades Central, Suncoast and Lake Worth. “You just knew that this kid was better than pretty much all the boys you had on your team.

“You would only try to make sure you kept the score at a respectable point.”

Hester, then a coach at Lake Worth, developed a game plan that would hopefully include the mobile QB when it was his team’s turn to face Boynton Beach. His plan was to take Jackson’s recipient Donte Sylenceux with him and to limit Jackson’s fast lanes.

“We knew that [Jackson] was the X factor, there was no question about it, and they also had a fairly decent recipient,” said Hester. “We wanted to make sure that we doubled the boy and the type of Lamar by trying to spy on him, not really rushing him and just keeping the rushed alleys and keeping him in his pocket.

“He was just so smart that even though we tried to spy on him, we didn’t have enough exercise to deal with what he had put on the table.”

The result was a loss of 64-29.

“No matter what scheme you think you develop to eliminate or slow it down, it always proves that you are wrong,” said Don Hanna, Lake Worth coach.

Hanna, who was training the Village Academy at the time, had a giant attempt to stop Jackson during a 2014 spring game.

“We knew him, so we prepared as if I was preparing for every mobile quarterback that ran first,” said Hanna. “It didn’t go so well. He put big numbers on us.”

Hanna and his team at Village Academy would, thanks to an appointment frenzy, score another goal for Jackson and Boynton Beach just a few months later in the regular season.

“I played it twice in three or four months,” said Hanna. “It didn’t help much. We were better prepared, but the boy was such a dynamic player that two people would corner him and he would find a way to get out of it.”

Hanna speaks from experience. During this spring game, his Village Academy team was at the wrong end of a viral video clip that put Jackson on the map.

A viral star is born

Millions of people have seen the play that symbolized the dominance of Jackson’s high school.

Jackson, who was stationed in the red zone with the shotgun, took the snap and stepped forward to avoid a hard edge rusher. Without leaving the field, the dynamic QB rolled to the right, pumped fake at the border and then started into the end zone. He pointed to a defender from the Village Academy while slapping him to the edge and then cutting up the field. Then, when another defender flew in to attack the goal line, he took breaks. He just … stopped. As the defender flew past him, Jackson strutted to the end zone and threw up his hands.

“I didn’t get a good picture of it at the moment, but I only knew that we had two people who just let him get out of hand at worst, and he was still able to stop a cent to spoil them and to get in the end zone it was a wow moment, ”said Hanna. “This is the” Lamar Jackson: Welcome to the world “clip.

“He has other clips, but if you’re talking to Lamar Jackson, that’s probably in the top three to five search results for him.”

As for the other, less published clips? Well, they’re pretty impressive too.

“Coach Swain actually let me help put his highlight film about Hudl together,” said Chris Kokell of Fox Sports 640. “He had plays there that were buried in the end where he just rolled out, planted his foot, over the grain came back and just ran away from everyone. “

Kokell, a longtime coach in the county, had just resigned from his job as head coach at Forest Hill when he received a call from Swain, who had given him his first coaching job, saying he needed to come out and see Jackson in action.

He accepted the offer.

“He was the most dynamic high school soccer player I’ve ever seen, and he still is,” said Kokell. “I’ve seen really good runners, I’ve seen really good throwers, but I’ve never seen anyone do both except Lamar Jackson.”

Lasting impression

Jackson was classified as a four-star high school quarterback and played three seasons for the Cardinals. In the second year he won the Heisman trophy. He was then ranked 32nd overall by the Ravens in the 2018 draft and led Baltimore to a 14-2 record this year, his first full season as a starter.

His college and professional achievements have focused on football in Palm Beach County.

“He was our first Heisman winner and, I’ll just say it, he’ll be our first NFL MVP,” said Hanna. “That alone means a lot for a county that is the third tier for Broward and Dade.

“He was originally from Broward, but he claimed high school in Palm Beach County. That means a lot for our county and somehow lets us know that we play darn good football here.”

Perhaps without knowing it from Jackson, some of the greatest beneficiaries of his success are the young, local athletes who strive to follow in his footsteps and pave their own way towards NFL fame.

“Every time a child comes out of the county and does the things they do, it can only bring light to future children who are now playing ball,” said Hester. “As soon as a child of this caliber comes from the area, they have to come back and see if there are more children like this.”

Jackson threw 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns in his sophomore year, silencing critics who pigeonholed him as a run-first quarterback who didn’t have the arm to make it to the NFL.

“I think everyone who says he can’t throw the ball or he doesn’t have an arm, he clearly has arm strength and that didn’t just develop out of nowhere,” said Kokell. “They didn’t see him and they only used clichés.”

By performing in the field, Jackson has discredited those stereotypes often associated with double-threat quarterbacks and revolutionized the position in a way that has a positive impact on the next wave of young QB.

Whether Jupiter’s Johnathan Mosely, who was named Lou Groza Player of the Year after 1,600 meters offensive and 25 touchdowns, or Palm Beach Lakes’ Tre’Von Taylor, who had 24 touchdowns and eight rushing scores as a junior, the generation of quarterbacks with double menace will benefit from Jackson’s contributions to the sport.

“I think especially in the quarterback position it has helped many other children in the region to believe that they could be a real quarterback and not just a running athlete,” said Paul Meunier, the Santaluces coach, when Jackson was in the second year.

As much as he has influenced the field, Jackson has impressed his old coaching team the most.

“I’m not in awe of his success in soccer because I don’t think there is a cap on sports for Lamar Jackson. But I’m impressed with how he portrays himself and how honest he is with the game.” Swain said.

Swain sees an older, more mature version of the one-time child with a desire to be great and sincere about the game that once played for him.

“Our kids loved playing with and for him, and I think that’s the only thing he was able to continue projecting at any level,” said Swain. “They loved him in Louisville and it looks like they love him in Baltimore and I think it is the most difficult for an athlete to get people to follow him.

“If you have talent at this level, how do you make a group of men fall in love with you and follow you? He’s not kidding himself … and he’s serious. It’s not an action. That’s the one Kind of personality he has and you want to surround yourself with. “

