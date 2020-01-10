advertisement

Before our wind Ferries issued a travel advisory on Thursday, saying “there is a high probability” that the wind storm forecast by Environment Canada will affect ferries on Friday, January 10th. (Newsletter Folder Photograph)

A winter storm forecast for Friday could cause problems for ferry passengers.

Before Our Wind Ferries issued a travel advisory Thursday afternoon, saying “there is a high probability” that the wind storm predicted by Environment Canada will affect the ferries on Friday, January 10, in the morning and early afternoon.

“If the storm passes as predicted, B.C. Ships may have to cancel cruises for safety reasons, “the advisory noted.

The routes mentioned in the tip include departing Nanaimo’s Bay to Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver, Nanaimo Point to Tsawwassen and Victoria’s Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen. Cruises between the Gulf Islands and Tsawwassen and between Comox and the Powell River may also be affected.

“This weather is expected to continue over the weekend, so service may also be affected on Saturday and Sunday,” the advisory notes.

Environment Canada has specific weather statements in effect warning of possible snow on the southern coast of B.C. Thursday night and Friday, with a mix of rain or snow forecast throughout the region. Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the highest elevations of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island have the potential for five inches of snow Friday morning, with rainfall turning to rain in the middle of the day.

Canada’s environmental statement says the storm will also bring strong southeast winds over the Georgia Strait.

