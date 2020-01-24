advertisement

OAK BAY, B.C. – A man who was struck upside down in a storm drain in the Victoria area was rescued by a police officer and fire crews.

Cam Thomson, assistant chief in the Oak Bay Fire Department, says firefighters were called to a residential area Thursday.

When they arrived, he says they found the man upside down with his head above the water level in a small, rectangular pit, located in the back of a house.

Thomson says the man had the pump removed for service and then accidentally threw the phone and glasses into the pit.

When he tried to retrieve them, he became flanked between the pump and the filling tube, but he could still reach his phone and call his wife, who then called 911.

Thomson says when the firefighters arrived, a police officer had already entered the hole and was holding the man’s head above water.

“I understand they were lucky that it was not raining at the time, so the hole was not being filled with water,” Thomson said.

Firefighters assisted the police officer outside, then lifted the man outside for his feet, he said.

He had no injuries and was not taken to hospital.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2020.

