Joel Rosenau taught English for most of his life.

Now he’s learning how to read it again – with a lot of help from the game show, Jeopardy!

The retired teacher suffered a series of strokes in September 2019, and as a result, lost the ability to read.

But he has turned his favorite show into a teaching tool.

It uses game data shown on the television screen as reading material. He pauses his recording, works through the keys, then plays it to hear the show’s host, Alex Trebek, reading it.

It can take Rosenau long enough to work through a single key. But he is determined.

“I pass myself on levels. When I started this [six weeks ago], I was in a garden,” the 76-year-old said. “Now I’m raised somewhere in grade 1. I’m starting in English again.”

Rosenau’s teaching career spanned nearly 40 years, most of it in several school districts on Vancouver Island.

The irony of the situation is not lost on Joel. For years, he taught children how to read. Now he has to use the same tools to teach himself the same skill.

“I know how difficult it is for kids to learn to read,” he said. “Now, when I apply the rules I’ve learned to them, when I apply those rules to myself, it makes all the more sense.”

Joel said he still has the ability to pronounce – he can write notes but often can’t read what he writes.

“Sometimes it’s frustrating, but I consider it a profession – it’s a way to pass the time.”

Joel said this training method is something that works for him, but is not suggesting it is a cure for the condition.

“Hopefully, this story will inspire people, but not mislead them into thinking this is a magic cure because it’s not a magic cure,” Joel said. “Risk is an interesting thing to do, but you don’t learn how to read – or how to do anything – without a terrible job.”

Joel’s wife Yvonne said she is grateful for the support from the community shortly after his hit.

And now, she is grateful for a renowned Canadian who helped teach.

“Thank you, Alex Trebek,” she said.

One shot left Joel Rosenau with an inability to read. He’s resurrecting the skill, with the help of the popular television game show, Jeopardy! Photo by Terry Farrell

