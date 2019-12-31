advertisement

Improvements are in the works for the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove that will focus on B.C. and Canadian wildlife, as well as facilities for improving the most exotic animals.

That’s according to new zoo manager Serge Lussier, following a report released Monday (December 30th) that many zoo animals were living in “barren cages, under sizes and enclosures that restrict them from dealing with them.” natural behavior. “

In his response Tuesday (December 31st), Lussier told The Black Press the zoo has a “comprehensive enrichment program” to promote a “healthy psychology and behavioral ecology”.

“Animal lives are enriched every day through new items and behavioral conditioning,” Lussier said.

The report from the Vancouver Humane Society was prepared by Zoocheck, an international charity for wildlife conservation based in Canada, based on “issues identified during three separate visits.”

She urged the zoo to improve conditions for its animals and move away from “keeping animals unworthy in B.C.’s climate.”

Lussier said the planned zoo improvements over the coming years will include a conservation and education center in 2020, transforming half the site into a B.C. safari park. and wild Canadian life in 2021, a “big cat complex” in 2022, and an African Savannah project in 2023 with a raised passageway and a watchtower.

All the changes will help position it as the “zoo of the future,” Lussier predicted.

“The potential for this institution is tremendous,” Lussier added.

Lussier noted that the zoo has twice won the Peter Karsten In-situ Conservation Award in 2015 for work in recovering the endangered Western Painted Turtle and again in 2019 for restoration work completed in the Salmon River riparian habitat. .

“Our vision remains to be a leader in the animal conservation and habitat conservation efforts in which they live and will continue to inspire the appreciation of our ecosystems and support conservation efforts by engaging our guests and the community,” Lussier said.

In the report, Zoocheck noted that there have been improvements since the charity began releasing reports of the launch of the Greater Vancouver Zoo in 1997. The zoo appears to have made a number of “significant, very positive” changes, but making added “some long-standing issues remain problematic and need to be addressed.”

“They include, but are not limited to, the lack of space for certain species, lack of appropriate environmental conditions, lack of environmental and behavioral enrichment, lack of shelter and privacy areas, lack of appropriate social contexts, water surplus underground and water logging. sealing substrates “.

Vancouver Humane Society spokesman Peter Fricker said the zoo does not provide animals with a stimulating environment that allows for natural activities such as climbing, foraging or digging.

“The main issue is the lack of enrichment,” Fricker said.

Given the amount of space available on the 120-acre site, the zoo needs to build larger enclosures to make the animals, “to alleviate boredom and frustration,” he said.

The facility is the largest facility of its kind in B.C. and home to more than 140 wild and exotic animals including lions, a tiger, cheetah, giraffe and hippos.

It also contributes to conservation efforts on various fronts, including work to re-establish the tainted frog population and the painted western turtle.

Over the years, the zoo has faced controversy over the untimely death of some giraffes and the treatment of one of its hippos.

Following the closing of the critique, an outdoor enclosure for the hypnotist was built, including a large basin.

Occasionally there have been protests by animal rights activists at the zoo.

