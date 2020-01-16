advertisement

SALMON ARM, B.C. – A judge says the father of two boys has the right to ensure that his children receive the necessary immunizations and dental treatments, despite objections from the children’s mother.

Before our era Provincial Court Judge Stella Frame says the father should have sole responsibility for medical and dental treatments for his two young sons.

The boy’s parents, who identify only by initials, ended their relationship around 2017. The father went to trial after the mother refused consent to some vaccinations and opposed dental rays, resulting in extensive dental work for the older son. .

During the court proceedings, the mother provided a report by Dr. Tony Lynn Bark, an American who describes himself as an expert in studying vaccine side effects. In her judgment, Frame says Bark admits the field is unknown to medical professionals.

Instead, the frame accepts most of the material provided by the father, including two B.C. Decisions of the Supreme Court. She says the father should keep the mother informed but is now responsible for all of the boy’s medical and dental treatments.

The framework decision, issued in late December, underscores the ongoing battle between those who support vaccinations for children against infectious diseases, such as measles, mumps and cough, and those who question the safety of vaccines.

In refusing to report the mother from Bark’s report and qualifying the doctor as an expert in what is called vaccine opposition, the Framework sides with public health officials, writing “Current best evidence is that vaccination is preferred by not vaccinating. “

“It is difficult to know whether this is a junk science or a known field,” Frame told Bark’s report on advertising, adding that the document sounds more “like a conspiracy theory” as presented.

Frame takes particular aim at claiming the report that targeted infectious diseases pose a low risk to the population, while vaccine trials produce a high number of side effects.

“One of the diseases that claim bark is too low for contract risk is measles. That’s just not the case,” Frame wrote.

Her judgment cites a B.C. 2012. Supreme Court decision examining the issue of immunization. The decision was based on expert Dr. David Scheifele, a B.C. a pediatrician specializing in childhood diseases.

“If the overall level of vaccination slips, previously breastfed infections can return to cause outbreaks among prone children and adults,” Scheifele testified, adding that measles or chicken infections are often worse in teens or non-vaccinated adults.

Giving the father sole control of his sons’ medical and dental needs, Frame says they are both healthy and active. They are also not among a small group of patients who should not be vaccinated due to weakened immune systems, illness or other issues, she added.

Majority vaccination is needed to protect those who cannot be vaccinated, Frame wrote.

“Any adverse reaction a person may have to a vaccine is largely outweighed by the risk of contracting the intended disease.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 16, 2020.

