A Chilliwack couple has donated thousands of dollars and thousands of non-perishable food items to the Chilliwack Salvation Army after they welcomed the public to view their Harry Potter-themed Christmas home with a weekend donation.

Katharine and Johnathan Wall invited people to move inside their Chilliwack home from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, where they turned it into a scene straight from a Harry Potter movie. Their living room was the usual Gryffindor room complete with a Christmas tree and gifts, and their dining room was the Hogwarts banquet room.

The cost of entry was a donation to the cash food bank or non-perishable food bank. During those three days, Walls collected a stunning $ 3,625 worth of food and 5,000-plus groceries from the more than 2,000 Potterheads they visited.

There was so much food, Sally Ann sent a truck to their house on Christmas Eve to collect it all. The search went down Monday morning (December 30th).

The outside was also decorated with things like a Quidditch pitch and castle, plus a façade featuring storefront strips as seen at Diagon Alley.

Walls has been working at their Harry Potter-themed home all year, since January. More than 300 hours of work went into it only during the 10 weeks leading up to Christmas.

Each year they decorate their home for both Halloween and Christmas and use the same theme for each holiday. Their Halloween Harry Potter decorations included spiders and scorpions.

This is not the first time the Walls have occupied their home for Halloween decorating Christmas. Last year their theme was A Nightmare Before Christmas in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Disney movie.

