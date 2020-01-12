advertisement

Human rights commissioner British Columbia has called on Canada to stop building a disputed natural gas pipeline until indigenous groups affected accept construction approval.

Casar Govender said she believes Canada is extinguishing its obligations as a signatory to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

“I join (the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination) asking Canada to immediately stop the forced expulsion of Wet’suwet’en and Secwepemc peoples, to stop the use of deadly weapons and to guarantee no force will. to use against them, “she wrote on Twitter.” This is a matter of fundamental human rights. “

Coastal GasLink is building a pipeline from northeast B.C. at Canada’s LNG export terminal in Kitimat on the coast and has signed deals with all 20 First Nation councils along the planned 670km route, but heirs say the project is not their consent.

The company said Saturday that the project was approved, allowed and under construction today by more than 1,000 workers, including many indigenous people from across the North.

But Govender said she believes Canada is extinguishing its responsibilities by allowing construction to continue.

“Canada cannot simultaneously compete for a seat on the Security Council while ignoring their obligations to other parts of the UN,” she wrote. “It is critical for the future of human rights for Canada and the BC to cement the credibility of our institutions by fulfilling our obligations.”

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian chiefs said he welcomed the pronunciation.

“I believe this represents the beginning of a real transition in consent-based decision-making regarding indigenous land rights and indigenous human rights,” he said.

“So, I applaud the decision and hope that other governments, government agencies and the police community take care and act accordingly.”

Unistist spokesman Freda Huson said in an email that the UN should intervene to help protect human rights abuses.

“This is my home. Having seen our neighbors forcibly removed from their territory last year, we do not want the same thing to happen here,” she said. “The whole system of Canada is racist and stacked against us – the government, the courts and the police.”

Fourteen people were arrested Jan. 7, 2019, when the RCMP implemented a temporary injunction on a blockade near Smithers, B.C.

Meanwhile, Wet’suwet Heritage Chiefs representing the five clans said in a news release Saturday that they met with the RCMP’s deputy commissioner and commanding officer on Wednesday and are asking police to stand down.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, Coast GasLink posted a stop order giving opponents 72 hours to clear the way to their job in northern British Columbia.

Order sealed Tuesday by B.C. The Supreme Court register addresses members of the Wetsuwetenen Nation and their supporters who say the Coastal GasLink project has no authority without the consent of the five hereditary clan chiefs.

Requires defendants to remove any obstructions, including cabins and gates to any roads, bridges or workplaces the company has been authorized to use, and gives RCMP authorization to arrest and remove anyone who police have “reasonable or possible “to believe that there is order recognition and is opposing it.

“The police retain the discretion as to the timing and manner of implementation of this order,” she says.

However, GasLink Coast said posting the order was procedural and the company has no plans to seek police action.

Gidimt Clan spokesman Jennifer Wickham said in Saturday’s news announcement that while no agreement on the current enforcement order had been made with the deputy commissioner, Wet’suwet’s successor chiefs provided a list of RCMP directives.

These included having the police refrain from enforcing a detention order until nation-wide talks could take place with provincial and federal governments to address violations of Wetsuwet’s rights and title.

The directives also called for the remote secession created by the RCMP on Wetsuwet territory to be “immediately abolished” and “for the RCMP to refrain from preventing the Wetsuwet people and our guests from entering our territories.”

“We will continue the dialogue with the RCMP with the aim of meeting our directives,” Wickham said.

“We urge the RCMP to abide by Wet’suwet’en law and to respect the recommendations made by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, including the guarantee of our right to seek free, prior and informed consent for any industrial use of our territory. “

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

