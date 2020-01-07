advertisement

Those who prefer to communicate with text will now be able to express their emotions in Haida, after integrating Haida art with regular daily communications.

Haida artist and craftsman Jaalen Edenshaw, with the help of Geoffrey Horner, has created a group of 36 emojis that reflect Haida culture.

Edenshaw said he was inspired to see his kids using emoji apps and text back and forth.

“There is just so much digital culture that is around us all the time and it really does not reflect our expressions to communicate,” he said.

One-third of the emoji group resemble existing emojis (happy, sad, crying faces) but designed in a traditional Haida artistic style. Nine Haida language expressions like K’w! (expression of dissatisfaction), Waahaa, Sah, Juup, and ii !. The remaining emoji represent inspirations from old stories that are still referred to in culture.

“Hataya inaas gya stla k’aalaangangs uu iijang, Gaagananuu asaasii sGa Gaadee tla gyaandangs! This is the typing for young people to use online!” Reads the description of the app available at the Apple Store.

The UNESCO World Languages ​​Endangered Languages ​​Atlas, last censored in 2006, classifies the Haida language, Xaaydaa Kil, (which UNESCO refers to as Southern Haida) as endangered.

Edenshaw sees his contribution as one more step in helping the language survive.

“It’s a small effort to keep our cultural stories and the language and art used in regular daily life in Haida Gwaii alive. I think it’s a fun way to get people interested in our stories and the Haida language,” he said .

Edenshaw’s efforts have been well received since the app launched in late December. As of January 6, more than 1,000 people downloaded the app, equivalent to 21 percent of the island’s population.

Jaalen Edenshaw is an artist from Haida best known for his monumental sculpture in red cedar. His main works include the Cormorant Pole, Jasper Pole and Gwaii Haanas Legacy Pole. (photo courtesy of Jaaleen Edenshaw)

Edenshaw also accepted Horner’s work, which helped him direct hand drawings so they could be digitized in one app. The whole process took several months of continuous work.

The app is called Haida Emoji and so far is only available for the iPhone, though Edenshaw said he is working to get it on Android as well.

Edenshaw said he will also be working on a second set of emojis and is hoping to collaborate with another artist whose identity he is keeping confidential at the moment.

Meanwhile, the renowned artist is working on a sturdy canoe 33 meters to the island.

Users can search for Haida Emoji at Apple Store to download it and they are g2g!

