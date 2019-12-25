advertisement

When a class of 6 student classmates came to call growth before the holiday Operation Leave No One Behind, it was clear this would not be a simple winter outing.

Chris Mieske’s class at Trafalgar High School in Nelson includes Todd St. Pierre, who was born with bilateral bilateral polymicrogyria, a genetic disorder that affects his motility.

So if they were to spend a day tripping snow outside Nelson, they would need a solution to include Todd.

“Because he’s our classmate,” student Koen de Jong said. “His behavior helps us learn about empathy.”

The answer was a sled, designed and built just for Todd. Students searched local businesses for supplies and it took about three weeks to complete the finished product.

Koen said building sleds meant learning all about Todd’s needs. For example, pool noodles were cut and added to the sides of the base to fill the legs, which tend to fade.

“When he gets upset or excited, he throws his head back, so we need to put a pillow in his head,” Koen said.

“We had to think of him going to the restroom, he being able to have fun at camp when we got there and we eventually came up with the idea of ​​putting people in life jackets, tying them in thanks and t ‘we pull them in and then have people on their backs pushing or acting as a break if you go down. “

Mieske said he wanted his students to learn that even though Todd can’t walk, he’s still traveling through school with them.

“My big message to these students is that Todd will walk the stage at graduation with them in six years and I want them to feel like he has been a part of their education and I want him to feel like he has been part of the larger group, ”he said.

“Just because he has trouble moving there and communication difficulties, he is still one of them and they need to see that he is equal to them in our school.”

When class traveled on the Clearwater trail of the Nelson Nordic Ski Club on Dec. 19, four students put on snow boots and tied sledges before Todd was carefully, and luckily, sat on.

Some classmates cheered, others Todd fifties high, and when it came time to ride all 27 students marched into the woods together, leaving no one.

tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Teacher Chris Mieske helps Todd St. Pierre to be put on the sled. Photo credit: Tyler Harper

The St. Pierre Card was made possible by a keen team of friends. Photo credit: Tyler Harper

Todd St. Pierre of Trafalgar High School taps into a special sled built for him by other Grade 6 students for a winter hike. Photo credit: Tyler Harper

