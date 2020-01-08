advertisement

B.C.’s long experiment with charging Medical Service Plan fees to help pay for health care is not over, with a mountain of overdue bills left after the last ones were shipped in December.

B.C. The Ministry of Finance says as of December 31, individuals and businesses still owe $ 422m in back-to-back MSP fees, accrued through years of government struggles to track and enforce payments. That’s more than triple the total revenue the province expects from the entire forestry industry this year.

“This is similar to the amount of previous years, as it is the historical outstanding debt, not necessarily the debt owed in recent fiscal years,” the ministry said in a statement to Black Press. “MSP premiums, billed to individuals and businesses, have always been difficult to administer across the province, which can lead to overdue payments.”

In addition to using private management contractors and collection agencies, the province calls on the Canada Revenue Agency to collect its MSP debts. The federal tax agency is currently sending letters to B.C. residents and businesses warning them to pay the province or have deducted the amount due from tax credits or refunds to which they may be entitled.

“(B.C. Revenue Services) has asked the Revenue Agency of Canada to enforce your tax refunds and certain tax credits on a debt you owe,” the letter says in the form. “This is permitted under subparagraph 164 (2) of the Income Tax Act.”

B.C.’s premium assistance program is still in place, with retroactive assistance available to people whose incomes are low enough to apply reduced rates. The MSP bureaucracy has been criticized over the years for continuing to charge people for the full rate after losing their jobs, based on their income tax from last year.

B.C. The Ministry of Finance says the income tax collection policy has been in place since 1999. Five years after Glen Clark’s NDP government began using the tax system for collections, B.C. Gordon Campbell’s Liberal Government contracted the tormented MSP bureaucracy into a US office company called Maximus Corp.

The 10-year contract with Maximus cost taxpayers $ 324 million, and began with fines and penalties for the company for failing to immediately fix chronic problems of slow customer response from B.C. the government department replaced him. The contract required Maximus to answer phone calls in three minutes or less and process new applications within 22 days of their receipt, employing the same pooled staff that transferred from the province to Maximus in 2004.

The contract is currently held by Victoria-based Advanced Solutions, which began in 2004 as a subsidiary of H. Ross Perot’s US billionaire company Electronic Data Systems to provide services to B.C. government.

During the 2017 election campaign, both B.C. The Liberals and the NDP pledged to eliminate MSP, the latest such tariff in Canada, starting with an immediate 50 percent cut. The NDP minority government delivered on that promise in 2018 and introduced the Employer Health Tax on businesses and local government payrolls over $ 500,000 to make up for revenue, valued at $ 1.9 billion for the current year.

About half of the MSP is paid by employers on behalf of their staff, and those employers are on the hook to pay both the reduced MSP and the new payroll tax for 2019. The rest are paid directly by individuals, if they can be found and convinced to pay.

