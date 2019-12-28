advertisement

A former Abbotsford footballer is making touches in the fashion world.

Tyson Gibson, 21, had seven of his fashions modeled on October 9 during Vancouver Fashion Week, had a stylist who used his clothes in a photosession, and there were invitations to attend New York fashion shows York and London.

The spotlight has affirmed for Gibson that he is on the right track of his career – something that was difficult to determine when he started fashion modeling school in 2018 without ever building a piece of clothing.

Gibson is a 2016 graduate of Robert Bateman Secondary who spent most of his youth playing sports. He got into football, baseball and hockey before focusing on football and golf.

He played for eight years with the Abbotsford Falcons community football league as a wide receiver and later for the Langley Rams. He was also involved with the Bateman Golf Academy.

But a gift for fashion was always his thing.

“Honestly, it started with shoes. For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been a shoe guy … In Grade 6, I would have all the crazy colored shoes. So, definitely the shoes were like my wardrobe , “he said.

When Gibson was older and could afford his own clothes, he was drawn to bold and broad street patterns by labels such as California-based Pink + Dolphin.

Gibson’s first strength in his modeling occurred when he was in the 11th grade and was playing in B.C. The football team that faced Alberta at an event called the ABC Border Bowl.

Players were invited to design their own jersey patterns, and Gibson versions were chosen. He enjoyed the challenge and pleasure of the people who liked what he created.

Gibson had always loved drawing, but it gave him a taste of something concrete – and rewarding – that he could do with it.

He was in 12th grade when he decided he wanted to pursue a career in fashion designing, and he enrolled in the one-year Blanche Macdonald Center fashion program.

At first, the technical aspects were difficult. Gibson had barely touched a sewing machine before, and he knew nothing about designing a garment and putting it all together.

“This was definitely the biggest challenge for me because it was like learning a new language. It’s not like anything I’ve ever learned before,” he said.

The first task of the clothes his class had was to retrieve a pair of their pants. He chose a pair of Pink + Dolphin pants and, though not the best, they were worn. Gibson loved the feeling of putting in the time to create something from scratch.

His technical skills improved throughout the year, culminating in the program’s final assignment to design and make three pieces for the year-end fashion show.

Gibson’s sporty looks combine high fashion influences with bold colors and geometric patterns.

After the fashion show, he posted the footage on his Instagram page, and was then approached by a stylist who used his models in a photo shoot. Gibson was also invited to attend a fashion show in New York, but he would have to create 12 designs in a month – an impossible task given that it took him four months to do all three. parts for his school fashion show.

But the attention motivated him to move on, and he applied and was accepted to Vancouver Fashion Week, where he and his girlfriend had volunteered in 2018.

Gibson had five months to prepare eight pieces for his five-minute game on the catwalk.

“I wanted to make a good variety of diversity with these looks, so, for example, I would have a T-shirt and shorts and then pants and a jacket, a crop top and pants. … So I would I start with a basic idea of ​​what dress is and then kind of play with how I want it to look, ”he said.

Gibson lined up his friends to model the visuals, including his brother Mason, a rapper who also wrote music. He said the experience of presenting his looks on the runway was “really exciting” and he liked directing how hair and hairstyles should be done to complement his designs.

Not long after the event, Gibson was invited to attend a London fashion show, but travel and recording costs were out of his reach. However, he was told he is welcome to come to next year’s event.

Right now, Gibson is focusing on creating one-of-a-kind pieces for individual customers and recognizing his name. His dream is to eventually create his own brand.

“I love doing it. Finishing stuff is just as enjoyable – seeing it, just the quality it has become. It’s a creative path,” he said.

Gibson’s models can be viewed online at tysongibsondesign.com or on Instagram at @tysongibsondesign.

