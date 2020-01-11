advertisement

A domesticated bear cub brought from a Lower Territory yard to Critter Care wildlife refuge is expected to survive, but the people who helped it may be in legal trouble.

“This, for us, is another example of the Conservation Officer Service creating distrust in the public,” said Michael Howie, with the Fur-Bearers, a conservation group also contacted by the family who took the bear to the life rehabilitation facility. the wild of Langley South.

He said the family asked officers about transporting the cub to the wildlife refuge after checking with Critter Care that it could accept the cub.

“They were threatened with legal action for doing what is arguably the right thing to do,” Howie said.

Corinne Robson, 52, said she and her husband will face the consequences of saving the cub.

It started when she heard her neighbor’s dog barking for a long period Wednesday afternoon at their Anmore home. With her dog, she went to check on him because of a recent vacation and went into the area. When her dog reacted, she knew it was wild life and returned home to allow that space.

That evening, Corinne received a text from the next door neighbor’s teenager, concerned about a little bear who had taken refuge in their backyard. Corinne and her husband, Mike, 68, went to help if they could.

Corinne said they were cautious about how to handle the situation as they have become accustomed to having bears travel through their property and are aware.

They just watched the bear through the lower window of the neighbor’s house and reached the Wool Winners, who Corinne said has permits to transport wildlife, as well as Critter Care and Conservation.

“We wouldn’t go up there and destroy it,” Corinne said. “I knew you had to go through the right channels.”

But she was frustrated on Wednesday evening when the Conservation Officer (CO) she spoke to said they would not go out, and if they went out the next day, they would stagger the animal to nearby woods and “let them let nature take its course, ”she said.

Given the cold weather and the small size of the animal, she was worried about her survival.

Thursday morning while Mike was carrying a bin, the Fur-Bearer volunteer with previous wildlife rehabilitation experience used a blanket to put the cub in the bin. The volunteer drove the bear to Critter Care. Mike was a passenger in the vehicle and later that morning arrived back in Anmore to find a CO in his home. When he was told there would be an investigation and legal implications.

Howie would have liked to have seen the SHs say that they would participate in the situation assessment, but instead said before seeing the bear what would happen to him.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said the incident is being investigated because it is illegal under the Human Animal Law before Christ to transport wildlife.

The conservation was called at about 7 p.m. Wednesday around the cub and determined that there was no urgency to attend that evening. Callers were advised not to interact with the bear for their own safety and that of the bear.

The conservation went to Anmore’s property Thursday morning to do a follow-up and appraisal of the bear when they discovered it had been shipped to the Langley Wildlife Facility.

Howie said the public should not be afraid of a government agency when trying to help wildlife, noting that the family was first told the COs would not attend Wednesday, although the bear had been watched for some hours of no sign of close family.

Wool carriers are disappointed that this situation became controversial and that the initial call between Anmore and SHQ residents was not one of the solutions in the best interest of the cub, he said.

By July, several hundred bears were killed and only 13 fines issued. If COs say bears should be killed because of their food habitat or loss of their fear of humans, then those responsible for creating those conditions should face consequences, not people trying to save wildlife .

Based on government data, black bears were killed about 22 percent of the time, he noted.

“We are simply disappointed more than anything … when they asked for help, first they said no, then they were given an unacceptable answer, then threatened,” Howie commented.

Howie said there are other ways to handle phone calls bears.

“The problem is that we do not know how many of them were necessary because there is no supervision,” he said.

He added that this is an armed service and has no obligation to respond to the public.

He would also call on SHs to resort to other measures before trying to kill bears, such as haze, picking up bears for rehab and issuing fines for not stopping bears.

