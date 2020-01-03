advertisement

The threshold is lowering for B.C. homeowners who qualify for a grant to help offset property taxes.

The province says a decline in housing prices has set the threshold at $ 1,525m for 2020, down from $ 1.65m in 2019.

The finance ministry says 92 percent of homeowners will be eligible for the full $ 570 grant in 2020, the same as last year.

The BC rating said Thursday there was an 11 percent annual decline for the typical value of single-family homes in Vancouver, with the average valuation standing at $ 1.57 million as of July 1, 2019.

Residents whose homes are above the $ 1,525 million threshold are still able to claim a portion of the grant, which has been reduced by $ 5 for every $ 1,000 of assessed value above the threshold.

Those 65 and older living in the northern and rural areas can claim up to $ 1,045 in their annual tax bills.

Homeowners may also be eligible for property tax deferral if they are 55 or older or are financially supporting a child.

