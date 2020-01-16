advertisement

A judge has ruled that two young children be vaccinated in accordance with their father’s wishes at the Salmon Arm Provincial Court.

The order comes after the mother of the children requested a series of further tests before allowing them to be vaccinated.

On the grounds of the judgment, given by Judge S.D. The framework as of December 31, 2019, the mother specified, identified in court documents as D.A.T., was not completely opposed to vaccination or to recommending medical and dental treatment, but did not want her children to receive unnecessary vaccinations.

The judgment notes that the mother does not want the children vaccinated against diseases that no longer exist in Canada or anyone they already have immunity to. She wants them tested for these immunities before any decision on immunization is made. Court documents say she did not have enough money for the evidence and the father, identified as D.R.B., refused to pay for it as she considered it unnecessary.

The judgment does not specify that any of the children have immune problems or other illnesses that would make them unfit for live vaccines. The father said he was concerned about the recent outbreaks of measles in the US and Canada.

Judge Frame’s trial weighed the evidence presented by both parents. The D.A.T., which represented itself, provided a report from a physician who claims to be an expert in studying vaccine adverse reactions. Judge Frame emphasized that D.A.T’s children are not the subject of the report, but rather it was given to her by the mother of the child who is the subject of the report to assist in the litigation. The judgment says the report lacks the proper basis for an expert report.

“The difficulty with this is that vaccine opponents are not a known field, none of the references she referred to are attached to the report, and it is difficult to know whether this is junk science or a known field. it’s in her report, her theory or opinion sounds like a conspiracy theory, ”she reads.

The father’s lawyer produced two binding Supreme Court decisions, as well as further evidence from sources including the World Health Organization, Health Link BC and the Center for Disease Control, Center BC.

The judgment says that the best current evidence is that vaccination is preferred and any adverse reactions to the vaccine are largely overestimated by the risk of contracting the intended disease. It goes on to say that both children are exposed in their home and social settings to the risk of contracting diseases from which vaccines are protected.

Also in dispute in court proceedings were the mother’s opposition to the eldest child doing X-rays at the dentist’s office.

The judgment called D.A.T. concerns. for X-rays were not supported and said they led to painful procedures not in the best interest of the child.

The judge ordered both children to be vaccinated in accordance with the BC immunization schedule and their family doctor’s recommendations. It is also ordered that the father be given full parental responsibility for the medical and dental treatment of the children. He will need to advise the mother of any medical appointments, treatment or actions taken.

