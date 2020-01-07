advertisement

Art students in New York City are working with the RCMP to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing persons based on a model of their skulls. (RCMP)

Before our coroner era, RCMP partnered with NYC art school to set face on unidentified remains

The RCMP hope to rebuild the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

A new partnership between the RCMP, B.C. The Coroner Service and a New York art school hope to make a face for some of the 700 unidentified remains in Mountie’s national database.

The partnership, which will run from Monday to Friday this week, began with the skulls of 15 unidentified men provided by B.C. Coroner’s Service and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Technicians from the National Research Council scanned the skulls and created 3D printed versions of them using “powdered, laser-fused nylon.”

Mounties said the skulls were crushed in four batches, with each batch taking 48 hours to complete. The staff then cleaned the skulls to create a perfect pattern of unidentified remains.

Students from the New York Academy of Arts will now reconstruct the faces of the 15 missing people using clay to create as close as possible to a true version of the victim’s true face.

Supt of Chief Marie-Claude Arsenault, in charge of the RCMP’s Specialized Investigative Services, said the project was a “unique opportunity” to rebuild the faces of 15 Canadians.

“We hope to give a face and a name to people whose loved ones don’t know what happened to them,” Arsenault said.

