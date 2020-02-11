advertisement

A New Hampshire result is no doubt: Donald Trump will win the Republican primary. His closest candidate, Bill Weld, votes in single digits, even though he was once governor of New Hampshire’s neighbor, Massachusetts. So it was not so much to campaign as to celebrate that Trump organized a rally in Manchester on Monday evening, in front of around twelve thousand people. The arena was full; Trump congratulated his front-line supporters for waiting “four days outside in the rain and snow” to enter, and, when it was overkill, the line started to form early Sunday morning and the weather didn’t was not good. (The Union chief noted that some of the first arrivals were people from outside the state, who follow Trump from rally to rally.) Trump is so sure of victory that, from the scene, he speculated that his supporters pounced on the Democratic primary and engage in some strategic voting – just to cause trouble.

“You have overlaps in the primaries, right?” Said Trump, referring to the option that allows New Hampshire voters who are not registered as Democrats or Republicans to vote in the contest. either party. “So I hear that many Republicans will vote tomorrow for the weakest possible candidate for the Democrats. Does this make sense? You people, you wouldn’t do that! “He stretched out his arms with an unbalanced smile, like a salesperson telling customers that people as demanding as they do not need to hear about a special discount on the premium gold golf vacation package, but he’ll mention it anyway. But there was a catch, “continued Trump.” My only problem is that I’m trying to figure out who their weakest candidate is – I think they’re all weak! “

Strategic voting is always difficult to measure; the main point for Trump seemed to be the theater of it all. Yet for another politician, this could have been an area to avoid, given that Trump had just been deposed and tried for actions in Ukraine aimed at undermining the campaign of Joe Biden, who was at the time the Democratic front . -coureur. But then, earlier in the rally, Trump had denounced what he called “the scandalous hoax of the dismissal of the partisans” and had trumpeted his “complete, complete and absolute total acquittal”. (When he mentioned Mitt Romney, who voted in the Senate trial to convict him on one of two impeachment articles, the crowd laughed.) And, as far as Biden was concerned, the math changed, with its decline in the polls and its poor finish in Iowa. A re-scan was requested in that state, where results have been delayed and now show a narrow lead for Pete Buttigieg in the delegate count – the traditional measure of a victory in Iowa – although more people seem to be aligned with Bernie Sanders in caucuses. But the mess couldn’t hide the fact that Biden seemed to have finished fourth away.

advertisement

Trump was delighted with this caucus chaos; he used the rally in Manchester to rehearse what becomes a standard republican attack: “The Democratic Party wants to manage your health care, but they can’t even run a caucus in Iowa!” Caucuses have become a punch line for Trump and an instrument for his interaction with the crowd, which is one of the elements of his gatherings that draws people to them. “It’s now a week. Does anyone know who won Iowa? I don’t know “- he scanned the audience, like he was looking for mail from Des Moines – but” maybe Rand or Lindsey “knew it. Senators Rand Paul, from Kentucky, and Lindsey Graham, from Carolina from the South, were both present and visible, and probably stood ready for the Iowa punditry duty, or whatever task Trump had given them. “Rand! Anyone know who won? Lindsey! You are a real pro. Nobody knows! He didn’t say anyone. Throw a coin! Throw a coin! “

The cameras captured a row of elected Republicans standing, shaking their heads and laughing with appreciation. They included the leader of the parliamentary minority, Kevin McCarthy, and members of Congress Matt Gaetz, of Florida, and Mike Johnson, of Louisiana, who, as members of the House Judicial Committee, had vehemently defended Trump during the removal hearings. (Last week, Trump, in his post-acquittal remarks, said that Gaetz had “a big gene.”) Graham and Paul, who were also important advocates of impeachment, were “great guys – warriors! They are warriors! (Paul spent a lot of time trying to publicize the name of a person who would be the whistleblower of Ukraine to the public, including through a poster he put up in the Senate. During his speech at the end of the trial.) And they and their Republican colleagues were “my congressmen and senators.” Another regular function of rallies is to distribute favors and flatteries and establish Trump’s dominance over the GOP

But the president cannot help but try to divide the Democrats and sow uncertainty about the integrity of the elections more generally. And Iowa gave it an opening. “In fact, I think they are trying to take it back from Bernie,” said Trump, referring to lingering complaints among Sanders supporters over how delegates were split in his narrow loss to Hillary Clinton in caucuses from Iowa in 2016, and their resentful pursuit of what they see as the Democratic Party’s institutional resistance against it. “They still do it to you, Bernie!” They’ll do it again! “

The speech also included a dose of Trumpian digressions, including one on the coronavirus: “Rude things, I tell you. Rough and rough things. But I think it will work well! He also picked up a signature from his 2016 rallies, reciting the poem “The Snake,” which is meant to be a parable of the insidious destruction of migrants – a reminder that in re-election in particular, this re-election campaign will only get uglier. And there was praise for the border wall, which Trump formulated in strangely Luditic terms: “With all of modern technology, all new computers, new genius, new whole, cyber this, cyber that, two things never change, right? A wheel and a wall. “And,” he added, “it is a high wall. “

But, throughout, he continued to return to the Democrats. “As we continue to win, the Democrats in Washington continue to lose our senses. They are mad! Said Trump. He opened the rally with an attack on Nancy Pelosi, who, as Speaker of the House, sat behind him during his State of the Union speech last week, and tore up his copy of the speech at the end. Had the crowd watched the state of the Union, he asked? “I had someone behind me who was mumbling terribly. Muttering. Muttering! “Hoowah, hoowah, ho hah!” “Some people in the crowd started singing” Lock her up! Lock it! Trump, seeming to hear them, lifted his thumb and more voices joined. Singing has become a versatile response to the women Trump doesn’t like. As he faded, he added, “I’m talking and a woman mumbles terribly behind me. Angry. There was a little anger over there. We are the ones who should be angry!”

Throughout the speech, he reminded his supporters of what should make them angry: immigrants, impeachment, socialism and Washington. “This swamp is a dirty swamp!” Said Trump, adding, “You have really bad, dirty and horrible people.” On the other hand, “We will defend privacy, freedom of expression, freedom of religion and the right to liberty…” He held out the word, causing the crowd.

“Bear arms!” They replied.

Trump confirmed it was the answer he was looking for and warned the crowd, “They’re going to take it all. They will take away your wealth. They will take your weapons from you. They will take everything. His supporters hissed loudly. It seemed that they did not want the Democrats to kidnap this moment, nor their president.

.

advertisement