One of the most important questions related to Saturday’s AFC wild card playoff between the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots was whether Tom Brady played his last game at Foxborough or not. Brady will be a free agent after the season and the possibility of him wearing a different uniform is hard to imagine.

However, some championship and hall of fame quarterbacks have ended their careers with other teams. Joe Montana played his last two seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs. Joe Namath ended his career at the Los Angeles Rams. Johnny Unitas spent his last season with the San Diego Chargers. (Peyton Manning’s tenure at the Denver Broncos lasted four seasons, slightly longer than last year.)

And Troy Aikman spent almost the last season of his career with the San Diego Chargers. The quarterback played all 12 of his NFL seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and won three Super Bowl championships. But, as he told the Los Angeles Times Sam Farmer earlier this past wild card weekend, Aikman considered the possibility of reuniting with offensive coordinator Norv Turner in San Diego after the cowboys fired him before the 2001 season.

However, John Butler, general manager of Chargers, signed Doug Flutie after Buffalo released him and took the position that Aikman would have occupied. Aikman said the Chargers were the only other team he wanted to play to leave UCLA in 1989, and he wasn’t interested in playing for Turner for another offensive coordinator.

With the option no longer available for San Diego, Aikman retired and began his broadcast career at Fox.

But during this first season on the broadcast booth, Aikman had the opportunity to play quarterback again. The then Philadelphia Eagles coach, Andy Reid, turned to Aikman during the game and offered him the chance to play when Donovan McNabb broke his ankle. Aikman was skeptical since he hadn’t played in two years, but Reid was confident that he could intervene in the Eagles’ offensive and lead them. Ultimately, Aikman decided it was better to go to an NFL game without contact than to be beaten up next time.

Sticking to the radio worked well for Aikman. The following season, along with Joe Buck, he became the broadcaster’s NFL broadcast team’s analyst.

Despite his prominent role in Fox’s NFL reporting, Aikman still felt like playing. He told Farmer that he wanted to play for the Miami Dolphins when Turner was their offensive coordinator from 2002 to 2003. Aikman said he talked to trainer Dave Wannstedt about the return and started training for a comeback. But the Dolphins appeared to be cautious about Aikman’s concussion and previous problems and never made an offer.

(Los Angeles times)

