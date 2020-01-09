advertisement

Be careful because it seems that with the start of the new year Becky G has already unleashed itself completely. And the fact is that the American singer has always shown herself to be a very sensual woman, but now two videos have appeared on social networks that have left her followers open-mouthed.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWK6eBYGZBM (/ embed)

It is no secret that the success of los Angeles is how the most loyal “great body” shows. Her voice always helps (eye, also the modulation programs), but her figure is the one that causes more and more turmoil in the networks.

advertisement

She is very aware of this and knows that this is a very good way to continue growing in the industry. Her great friend, with whom she often shared the studio and stage Natti Natascha is also an expert in this regard.

Becky G’s videos

But of course, no matter how much their followers are more used to seeing them with scandalous models, there are certain videos that continue to leave them speechless. The first one hung Becky She herself, in which she rehearses one of her choreographies.

Some pictures in which it appears with a small model, in which it leaves very little to the imagination and which it caressed. Of course nothing to do with the pictures of one of their direct ones.

And is that when Becky G Networks are already shooting, on stage she gets her most sensual streak. These pictures in full concert, which cause madness among the participants, are very good proof of this.

Two videos that generated a good number of comments, such as ” Becky G’s thing gets worse and worse “,” My heart was stolen “,” Sensuality in person “,” Brutal “ or “My mother who shakes the music industry”

advertisement