advertisement

Becky G had a very special day in Tuesday los Angeles, The singer is the protagonist of a very special event in which she will be seen in front of her fans.

Of 11 clock to 6 p.m. ( US Pacific Time) a pop-up shop is held, an event that revolves around the artist and her new album, Mala Santa, in which you can enjoy all kinds of articles on this subject in addition to her music.

Becky G meets with her followers

Have Becky G called their followers in your account Instagramwith a publication in which she invited them pendant to share your content on the network hashtag #MALA SANTA,

advertisement

A party at which the singer is supposed to offer performances to the happy attendees, who go crazy on stage with their dances and movements.

The video bomb from Becky G

because Becky G Floods talent in music and interpretation, but is also characterized by its spectacular and dazzling physical. And not only that. The dizzying movements you make with your body leave more than one without hiccups.

For example, the one below where the Californian takes the stage with you black body and is dedicated to a movement of the hips and buttocks that makes it clear that, in addition to outstanding virtues, you also need to know how to wear them.

The question is: will it girl offer a dance in the pop-up shop that resembles their followers? Or do they have to be content to see them dancing on the net?

advertisement