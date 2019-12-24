advertisement

The singer is very much in love and doesn’t mind showing it everywhere

Becky G has found love and is definitely determined to live it in color without caring about anything. The lucky one is Sebastián Lletget, who is professionally committed to football.

The singer hasn’t stopped showing off her new boyfriend on her social networks, and this time she was seen very caramelized at the Christmas party that Chiquis Rivera gave at home.

Some kisses were given as they took the beautiful photo that the Christmas memory for the interpreter of “Without pajamas” kept, and although they have a relationship of several years, the passion seems to be in full bloom.

Becky was also seen on this crazy day enjoying the party with her friend Chiquis.

This year was one of the artist’s best, and that’s that after collaborating with artists like Natti Natasha, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and Maluma, her career grew like foam, and it was something that she used to carry on what she likes.

Also on Twitter Becky and Natti let them know that they would like to sing together again, maybe in 2020 the world will dance again under a single that is as good as “Sin Pajamas”.

