Sofie Ssali scored 8 points in her PLE. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – The singer Bebe Cool, aka Ssali Moses’ daughter, Ssali Beata Sophie, obtained 8 aggregates in the 2019 primary school leaving exams (EPP).

Bebe Cool visited her social media pages and expressed her happiness and gratitude to the girl.

“I don’t know how to celebrate this as the father of a daughter who excelled in her PLE despite the challenges that come with being” Bebe Cool’s daughter “. Beeta, I’m so proud of you no only because you have marked with distinction in all subjects but because I know that it takes discipline, concentration, hard work, humility to be able to balance not only all aspects of your life but that you have an excellent knowledge of each subject, ”wrote Bebe Cool.

He added: “It is only a good start my daughter, but the task before us is that we, as a family, support you to translate this academic progress into real success. Only a parent can understand the joy you have brought to my daughter. Congratulations.”

The 2019 PLE results indicate that boys outperformed girls at higher levels and with a lower failure rate.

Analysis of the results published by the UNEB in Kampala on Friday January 17, 2020, indicates that out of 683,433 candidates, 39,182 (11.9%) men obtained the first year, while 30,061 (8.5%) women obtained the same note. A total of 159,923 men (48.4%) were in Division Two, compared to 158,232 (44.6%) girls in Division Two. A total of 60,244 boys (18.2%) were in Division 3, compared to 80,176 girls (22.6%). A total of 43,868 (13.3%) boys were in Division 4 while 45,464 scored the same (12.3%). More girls (39,176 -11.0%) than boys (26,976 – 8.2%) failed PLE with the U division.

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo, while publishing the results in Kampala, said the gender analysis indicated that 336,040 (48.3%) boys were enrolled versus 359,764 (51.7%) girls, indicating that more girls than boys complete primary education.

