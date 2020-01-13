advertisement

It’s no secret that shopping while Black is a real and traumatic thing that too many of us encounter on these shopping streets. But this story really takes the cake.

According to WAVY-TV, a group of young black teens locked themselves up in a Virginia beauty store when they were suspected of being a group of wanted shoplifters.

Seeing this case of mistaken identity was the result of a group of young black girls who stole over $ 1,000 worth of goods from Coco Beauty Supply in Chesapeake, Virginia on December 28. Rightly wanting to seek justice, the owner took a screenshot of the thieves and took them on tape and passed out flyers in the mall.

Now, it wouldn’t have been a problem if people had the ability to recognize that not all black girls are alike. But alas, here we are.

Fast forward to January 3, when a completely different group of black teens, including Reubin Houston’s A 16 year old girl took care of their business and had lunch in a nearby metro.

After a Subway employee saw them and immediately thought “THESE ARE THE CROOKS!”, They called security. Shortly after, the girls noticed that a guard was starting to follow them as they left the subway and entered the cosmetics store, three storefronts below. After buying a hairbrush, the store manager told them they couldn’t leave.

“My daughter asked them, ‘Why? why can’t we leave? “She says you will find out,” said Houston of the girls’ interaction with the manager. Apparently, that was when the police were called.

But when the police arrived at the scene and quickly investigated the situation, they determined that the teens were NOT the thieves wanted by the owners, which prompted the manager to apologize. But Reubin Houston was not going to accept that the abuse of his daughter was put to bed.

In turn, he filed a police report claiming that the group had a racial profile.

“I personally think everyone will be suspicious if you have braids and weaving and you are black. I mean, even children are suspect now. I guess mine was, “Houston told WAVY, adding,” My daughter and her friends will never forget it. “

Police say girls should never have been locked in the store in the first place and “consult city’s Commonwealth lawyer to see how to move forward, including possible kidnapping charges “noted WAVY.

However, a section of the Virginia code states that stores like Coco Beauty can detain shoplifters for up to an hour if there is likely to be reason to believe that theft has taken place. But be clear: it was not the case for these young girls at that time.

We will watch this story and provide updates as soon as they become available.

