A little relief. At least that was how it seemed after the frothy end of Scotland. The first match, a 19-12 win, and the Grand Slam and Triple Crown are still alive. But neither Irish coach Andy Farrell nor Johnny Sexton were interested in the elegance or beauty of Ireland’s win over Scotland.

And relief, well, that didn’t have a positive impact on Farrell’s thinking at all. Maybe he alone.

“I would say no relief. I would be very happy to win,” said the Irish coach after his first game as head coach and now officially one step away from the Schmidt era.

“I thought we really deserved to win. It was a tough old test game. It was very stressful. I found the Scottish strikers excellent. They hit hard defensively. We knew what threat they would be with the ball in hand. We had to fight and dig deep many times. Our achievement, you can sum it up in the last five minutes.

“We asked the boys to stand up for something during the week and I think it was easy to see the real crap, especially the skimpy five boys,” added Farrell with a proud hum. “We had some nice and early injuries. That makes it a bit tricky for substitute players. They have been leaders in the past five minutes and I found them outstanding. “

His captain Sexton remembered the past year and how two possible titles disappeared after Ireland surrendered to England in the first game of the series. Ireland lost 20-32 at Aviva Stadium with attempts by Jonny May and Henry Slade and a lot of kick for Farrell’s son Owen.

“I was happy about the win,” said the Irish captain. “The first game of this tournament is all about winning. Talk about the first game against England last year. Triple Crown is gone. Grand Slam is gone. A tough fight to even win a championship. We live in everything and that’s where we want to be.

“It’s always difficult to get together and have a perfect game,” added Sexton. “I thought we had insight into what we could do and some of the ideas we had. We simply could never clarify these two points. We had chances to do it. If you are two points ahead, you can try to score the next point. Not how we wanted the second half to go. But there are a lot of lessons we can learn and improve. “

Both Farrell and Sexton received a lot of credit for the close five, especially in the final stages of the game when Scotland shot into Irish 22, beating the Irish defense and taking the bodies on the line. With injuries to Dave Kilcoyne and Caelan Doris, the substitutions were called up earlier than planned. Loosehead prop Cian Healy had the unique experience of coming onto the Aviva field three times during the game.

“You can’t explain why it’s so brave today,” said Sexton. “Some of the guys are chasing back. Some of the top five players played 75 minutes to trace back and start the duel. Incredibly proud for me to command these guys. On to the next week. “

Doris and Kilcoyne both left with HIAs, Garry Ringrose sustained a hand injury and needs to be scanned while Tadhg Furlong had tight calf muscles after an epic run. Sexton also ended the day with an ankle, but there was no evidence of a halftime injury that gave way to Ross Byrne after 75 minutes.

General joy. However, there is still a lot to do before the visit to Wales next week, against which Farrell has admitted that Ireland needs to be better.

“The decisions were sometimes good. Some of it was a little strange, ”said the Irish coach. “These kinds of things will be in the works. We didn’t have a lot of starting place, but when we got to 22 I thought we were pretty dynamic.

“As for the trial, it was pretty clinical. There were some good ones but obviously a lot to work with. We have to improve next week. “

Farrell also took some time to think about the lack of time Sexton had when he was recovering from a knee injury. Despite his attempt, Sexton admitted that the rust was visible in his game. But Farrell had none of it.

“He hadn’t had any team training or rugby training until we landed in Portugal,” said Farrell. Â € œHow much longer, eighty-nine weeks. , , for him not to touch a ball and not fight in anger until Thursday of this week. That says everything about the man. “

